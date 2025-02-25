55-year-old Singaporean charged in Australia after drugs found in luggage with his name on them

A 55-year-old Singaporean man has been charged after he allegedly brought 40kg of drugs into Australia.

The illicit substances were found in luggage with his name on them at Sydney Airport, said a joint media release by the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and Australian Border Force (ABF).

Singaporean arrived in Australia on 20 Feb, drugs found in luggage

The man was stopped when he arrived in Sydney on 20 Feb after getting off a flight from Malaysia.

He was initially cleared to leave Sydney Airport when he allegedly claimed he was not travelling with any check-in luggage.

However, the ABF later found two suitcases abandoned on a luggage carousel.

The nametags on the luggage allegedly had the man’s name on them.

40kg of drugs found in luggage, Singaporean nabbed just before leaving Australia

After a check, ABF found 32kg of methamphetamine and 8kg of cocaine inside the luggage.

The meth has an estimated street value of A$29.6 million (S$25 million) and could have been sold as part of 320,000 deals.

The cocaine, which has an estimated street value of A$2.6 million (S$2.2 million), could have been sold as about 40,000 street deals.

ABF referred the case to the AFP, who seized the luggage and started searching for the Singaporean.

He was found to have travelled from Sydney to Adelaide, and arrested at Adelaide Airport on 21 Feb.

When arrested, he was about to board a flight back to Malaysia.

Singaporean charged in Australia

The man, named by Channel NewsAsia (CNA) as Shanmugam Sundar Darmaraju, appeared in Adelaide Magistrates Court on 24 Feb.

He was charged with two counts of importing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug contrary to subsection 307.1 (1) of Australia’s Criminal Code Act 1995.

The offence carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

He was extradited to New South Wales, where he was expected to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on Tuesday.

CNB aware of arrest, will help investigation

Singapore’s Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) told CNA it was aware that a Singaporean man had been arrested in Australia in connection with a drug case.

CNB will help the Australians in their investigation by rendering the required assistance, it said.

But as the investigation is ongoing, CNB added that it’s “inappropriate to comment further” on the case.

