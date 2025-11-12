‘No earthquakes, no floods, clean water’: S’porean asks netizens if they feel lucky to be born here

Singaporean asks if netizens feel lucky to be born here with no natural disasters, clean water & safe streets

A Reddit post on the AskSingapore Subreddit has sparked reflection among Singaporeans about how lucky they feel to call the Little Red Dot home.

Singaporean asks if netizens feel lucky to be born here

Posted on Monday (10 Nov), the thread titled “Do you feel lucky to be born in Singapore?” quickly gained traction.

The original poster (OP) began the post by contrasting Singapore’s calm and security with turmoil in other parts of the world.

“Sometimes I look at the news, wars, disasters, protests, shootings, and it really hits me how sheltered our lives are here. No earthquakes, no floods, clean water, safe streets, and reliable transport.”

The OP added that locals often gripe about the high cost of living, including the high cost of Certificate of Entitlement (COE) for car ownership and housing woes.

However, the OP suggested that residents may forget about the stability and safety that Singapore offers:

Maybe we’ve just gotten too used to it?

The OP ended the post with a thought-provoking question: “If you have a choice to be born again, would you still choose Singapore?”

Most netizens appreciate being born in Singapore

In true Reddit fashion, responses were mixed in the comments section.

Most Redditors agreed that while Singapore is not perfect, the standard of living and peace of mind it offers is hard to match elsewhere.

A netizen responded with a resounding “yes”, explaining that “all our problems are first-world problems.”

Another female Redditor agreed, highlighting how she feels “pretty much safe” whenever she goes jogging in the middle of the night.

This commenter felt that people who complain about Singapore’s cost of living and work-life balance have not travelled to other countries before.

