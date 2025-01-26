Remains of S’porean man who went missing after Taiwan earthquake found after 9 months

Remains of Singaporean man who went missing after Taiwan earthquake found

The remains found in Xiulin, Taiwan’s Taroko National Park were determined to be that of Sim Hwee Kok, a Singaporean man who went missing with his partner after the 7.4-magnitude earthquake on 3 Apr 2024.

According to an ETtoday report, a 59-year-old man surnamed Wang was inspecting and sorting crops at around 6am on 11 Jan when he came across suspected human hip bones in the riverbed below the collapse on Shakadang Trail.

Mr Wang went down the mountain to report the incident to the police, who went to the scene to take photos and collect the suspected human remains in evidence bags but did not find any other bones.

Following forensic identification and DNA comparison, they identified that the hip bone belonged to Mr Sim on 24 Jan.

The Hualien District Prosecutor’s Office will inform Mr Sim’s family to collect his remains in Taiwan.

However, the remains of his partner, Neo Siew Choo, are yet to be found.

Singaporean man & woman remained missing despite search after Taiwan earthquake

Mr Sim and Ms Neo went missing following the 7.4-magnitude earthquake that shook Hualien County on 3 Apr at around 7.58am.

They were last seen alighting a Taroko Gorge tour bus at the Shakadang Trail 40 minutes before the tragedy.

Despite extensive search efforts, which included collecting eyewitness reports and deploying search dogs and drones – authorities failed to locate the couple.

The couple’s family members even travelled to Taiwan for the search and conducted a “soul-summoning” ritual at the entrance after search efforts were suspended.

Couple issued death certificates on 23 Dec

Presumed dead, the couple was issued death certificates on 23 Dec after their family applied to Taiwanese authorities.

Their certificates indicated their time of death as noon on the day of the incident.

The documents were delivered to the family and prosecutors promised to help the family handle the legal affairs of the missing couple, who also hold Australian passports.

Despite this, the family expressed hope that the search for the couple’s remains will continue so they may receive closure.

