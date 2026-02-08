Elderly S’porean man goes missing in KL, has mild dementia

International Latest News Singapore

He was last seen near Anggun Residences, a block of serviced apartments in central KL.

By - 9 Feb 2026, 12:35 am

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Elderly Singaporean man missing in KL was last seen on 7 Feb

An elderly Singaporean man with mild dementia has gone missing in Kuala Lumpur, his son-in-law said.

Wan, a financial consultant, appealed for information on his father-in-law’s whereabouts in an Instagram post on Sunday (8 Feb) night.

Source: @wan_toh on Instagram

Missing Singaporean last seen near KL apartment building

In the post, Wan confirmed that Mr Halim bin Yunos was a Singaporean and suffered from mild dementia.

He had been missing since Saturday (7 Feb), and was last seen near Anggun Residences, a block of serviced apartments in central KL.

Source: Google Maps

He was wearing a light blue and brown shirt with batik prints.

Source: @wan_toh on Instagram

In one of Wan’s Instagram stories, Mr Halim is seen attending a large gathering in the same shirt.

Another appeal, shared by another loved one in an Instagram Story, said Mr Halim is also known as “Pak Leng” or “Abang Leng”.

Source: @hardisungif on Instagram

Those who find him or have information on his whereabouts may contact Wan at +65 9487 7672.

Also read: S’porean man found after going missing for 15 hours in M’sia shortly after getting married

S’porean man found after going missing for 15 hours in M’sia shortly after getting married

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @wan_toh on Instagram and Google Maps.

Article written by:

Jeremy Lee
Jeremy Lee
  • More From Author