Elderly S’porean man goes missing in KL, has mild dementia

Elderly Singaporean man missing in KL was last seen on 7 Feb

An elderly Singaporean man with mild dementia has gone missing in Kuala Lumpur, his son-in-law said.

Wan, a financial consultant, appealed for information on his father-in-law’s whereabouts in an Instagram post on Sunday (8 Feb) night.

Missing Singaporean last seen near KL apartment building

In the post, Wan confirmed that Mr Halim bin Yunos was a Singaporean and suffered from mild dementia.

He had been missing since Saturday (7 Feb), and was last seen near Anggun Residences, a block of serviced apartments in central KL.

He was wearing a light blue and brown shirt with batik prints.

In one of Wan’s Instagram stories, Mr Halim is seen attending a large gathering in the same shirt.

Another appeal, shared by another loved one in an Instagram Story, said Mr Halim is also known as “Pak Leng” or “Abang Leng”.

Those who find him or have information on his whereabouts may contact Wan at +65 9487 7672.

Featured image adapted from @wan_toh on Instagram and Google Maps.