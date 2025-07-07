S’porean man found after going missing for 15 hours in M’sia shortly after getting married

Father-in-law of Singaporean man who went missing in Malaysia declines to reveal reason for disappearance

A Singaporean man has been found after going missing for about 15 hours in Malaysia shortly after getting married.

Mr Caleb Ho Wen Hui, 29, disappeared after going for a jog in the early hours of Monday (7 July) morning, reported China Press.

Singaporean man goes missing after going for morning jog in Malaysia

Mr Ho’s father-in-law, 60-year-old Dr Lincoln Goh Lin Kin, told the paper that his son-in-law is a financial manager and about 1.71m tall.

He had recently arrived in Malaysia to get married to Dr Goh’s daughter.

As Mr Ho had the habit of going for morning jogs, he had embarked on one at about 5am in the Sungai Long neighbourhood southeast of Kuala Lumpur (KL).

His last message was at 5.17am, saying he would return in about 30 minutes.

However, he became uncontactable after that.

Man’s red slippers found

Worried, the family searched the area, including inside drains and grass patches.

The only thing they found was the red slippers that Mr Ho had worn, next to a main road behind the petrol station.

He was also wearing a grey shirt and white shorts when he went missing, Dr Goh said.

As he was supposed to return to Singapore on Monday afternoon, the family decided to make a police report.

Appeals for information were also circulated across Facebook, urging those who knew of his whereabouts to contact the family.

Missing Singaporean man found safe in Malaysia

Thankfully, Mr Ho was found safe and sound in Sungai Long at about 8pm, due to the efforts of the local police, Dr Goh later told China Press.

He was in good physical and mental condition, his father-in-law said.

However, he declined to reveal the reasons for Mr Ho’s disappearance, saying it was not convenient to do so and it would be explained by the police later.

He will return to Singapore with his wife on Tuesday (8 July).

Father-in-law thanks police & others

A message being circulated on Facebook, purportedly written by Dr Goh, said he was “overjoyed” to share that his son-in-law was safe.

He thanked the Bandar Sungai Long police and also expressed gratitude to those who tried to help, adding:

Our family is truly moved by the kindness and solidarity you’ve shown us during this challenging time. Your willingness to step forward and help has meant more to us than words can convey. Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts.

Also read: S’porean man found dead in Penang ravine days after being reported missing

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from China Press.