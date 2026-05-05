Seorae Jib has 50% off 100-cut pork belly lunch set for 2, free pancake if slices fall short

Seorae Jib introduces Singapore’s first 100 Knife Cuts Kkot Samgyeopsal aka Flower Pork Belly

Every true Korean BBQ fan knows samgyeopsal, the glorious pork belly staple that anchors any proper grill sesh.

Well, Seorae Jib is giving the crowd favourite a glow-up that’s as picture-perfect as it is palate-pleasing.

The restaurant chain recently introduced their new 100 Knife Cuts Kkot Samgyeopsal.

This translates to “Flower Pork Belly”, an intricately sliced version of the meat that ‘blooms’ beautifully on the grill.

Supposedly the first of its kind in Singapore, they make it with premium air-flown Canadian pork. The chain slices this meat with over 100 precise knife cuts for better texture, tenderness, and flavour.

100-cut pork belly that ‘blooms’ on the grill

This isn’t your regular slab of pork belly haphazardly slapped onto a piping hot grill and flipped till golden.

Seorae Jib prepares its 100 Knife Cuts Kkot Samgyeopsal with more than 100 precise knife cuts. The cuts create a meshed surface that allows heat to penetrate the meat more effectively.

The result: a crispy exterior while the inside stays juicy and tender.

Turns out those lessons about “more surface area means better heat transfer” weren’t just for passing science class. They were preparing us for better K-BBQ.

Once the edges start crisping up beautifully, the staff will roll the pork belly around tongs or chopsticks. This makes the delicate ridges spread out, resembling petals in bloom. Hence the name, “Flower Pork Belly”.

It’s admittedly very extra, but in the best way possible. There’s no way you’ll be able to resist whipping out your phone as the staff prepare the meat tableside, crisping, rolling, and shaping it into its full hydrangea-like glory.

And yes, dedicated staff will be on hand to cook and roll the meat for you. However, if you’re feeling adventurous and want to try creating your own pork belly bloom, say the word.

Once you’ve gotten your “camera eats first” moment, the staff will cut up the “flower” and grill it further to ensure every piece cooks through properly before they serve it.

From there, you can enjoy it in a variety of ways with the accompanying ingredients and condiments. This ranges from classic lettuce wraps with kimchi to more playful combinations featuring seaweed, rice, soy-pickled shredded radish, a grilled tortilla, cheese, and marinated squid.

50% off lunch set, plus a free pancake if the cuts fall short

The 100 Knife Cuts Kkot Samgyeopsal is a permanent new addition to the menu. And now’s a good time to try it, as Seorae Jib is running limited-time promotions till 30 June.

For instance, there’s the 100 Knife Cuts Kkot Lunch Set for two, priced at S$29.90, down from S$60.70. That works out to about 50% off during the promotion period.

The set comes with 100 Knife Cuts Kkot Samgyeopsal, 100 Knife Cuts Kkot Nuruk Moksal (pork collar), sotbap (Korean pot rice), plus japchae (stir-fried glass noodles), two bowls of seaweed soup, and side dishes. You can also top up S$1 for barley tea or a soft drink.

For those coming with a bigger appetite, there’s also the 100 Knife Cuts Kkot BBQ Set 700g, going at S$118 with 20% off.

This includes the 100-cut pork belly, 100-cut Kkot Nuruk Moksal, galmaegisal (skirt meat), woosamgyeob (beef belly), a choice of japchae or naengmyeon (cold noodles), and cheesy gyeran-jjim (steamed egg).

There’s also a fun little challenge attached to the dish if you’re up for some intense Count von Count-level tallying: Seorae Jib’s 100 Cuts Guarantee.

What if your Kkot Samgyeopsal falls short of 100 precise cuts? You’ll be entitled to a complimentary kimchi or haemul (seafood) pancake, subject to terms and conditions.

So yes, you can count the cuts if you’re really committed. Though once the pork belly hits the grill, we reckon most people will be more focused on eating than doing meat maths.

Mother’s Day promo with a free watermelon mocktail

Still figuring out where to bring the queen of your heart for Mother’s Day? Seorae Jib is also running a sweet little promo throughout May.

Diners who visit with their mum can enjoy a free subak (watermelon) mocktail worth S$17.90 with any purchase of the 100 Knife Cuts Kkot Samgyeopsal BBQ Set.

To redeem it, snap a photo of yourself feeding your mum. Post it on Instagram or Facebook (don’t forget to tag Seorae Jib). And proudly show off your cute post to the staff.

This deal is available at all Seorae Jib outlets, but do note that it’s only for dine-in guests with reservations, with limited redemptions daily and one mocktail redeemable per table or transaction.

Not to fret if dad starts feeling left out — he gets his turn next month.

Seorae Jib will be rolling out a Father’s Day promo from 1 to 30 June, so you can treat Dad to the same 100 Knife Cuts BBQ experience and capture your own feed-dad-for-the-camera moment.

Consider this the perfect excuse to head back for another round of crispy, juicy Flower Pork Belly while calling it quality family time.

Also read: All-you-can-eat steak & lamb hotel buffet near Fort Canning from S$48++, weekends only till 31 May

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Featured image by MS News.