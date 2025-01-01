‘For me, S’pore is home’: 79-year-old woman returns to work as cleaner after 35 years in Hong Kong

Singaporean who worked at Li Ka-shing’s company in Hong Kong for over 20 years returns home, stays active as cleaner at Alexandra Hospital

In 1975, Xiao Lu Xi (name transliterated from Mandarin) moved from Singapore to Hong Kong after falling in love with the city during a previous visit.

She spent 35 years there, including more than two decades working for one of billionaire business magnate Li Ka-shing’s companies.

However, instead of retiring in Hong Kong, she decided to return to Singapore at the age of 60.

Now 79, Madam Xiao works as a cleaner at Alexandra Hospital, a job she finds fulfilling and keeps her busy.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, Madam Xiao shared that she initially applied for a job at an American bank in Hong Kong but was rejected because she didn’t have a valid work permit.

Undeterred, she applied for a work visa through the embassy and was approved a few months later.

“I ended up staying in Hong Kong for more than 30 years,” she said. “Although I missed home the first year, my colleagues in Hong Kong were very supportive, and I quickly became close to them.”

For over two decades, Madam Xiao worked at one of Mr Li’s companies, though she didn’t specify which one.

Fluent in English, she was assigned to the customer service department and even had the chance to meet Mr Li himself once, describing him as “a humble and kind person”.

Afterwards, she worked at the Hong Kong Jockey Club for 10 years before returning to Singapore at the age of 60.

She said:

For me, Singapore is home; it’s where my family is, and the perfect place to retire.

Hospital cleaner job keeps her busy & active

Unmarried and without children, Madam Xiao applied for the cleaner job at Alexandra Hospital because she found staying at home too boring.

She has no plans to retire anytime soon.

“I live in Redhill, and the hospital is only five bus stops away,” she explained. “I can still walk and move freely, so why not keep working?”

Madam Xiao believes that staying busy helps her feel fulfilled and may even ward off dementia.

She continues to enjoy travelling and often hosts friends from Hong Kong when they visit.

Her story is one of 50 featured in ‘Humanity: Behind Every Face’, a new book by Alexandra Hospital that celebrates individuals who have dedicated their lives to caring for others.

