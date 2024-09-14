S’porean man allegedly raped teenage stepdaughter in Batam for 2 years, gets arrested

50-year-old Singaporean man allegedly raped 16-year-old stepdaughter in Batam

A Singaporean has been arrested in Batam for allegedly raping his teenage stepdaughter.

The 50-year-old man had been doing so repeatedly over a period of two years, reported Indonesia media outlet Batam Pos.

Batam police alerted after stepdaughter of Singaporean reveals rapes

The police in Sekupang, a district of Batam, said on Thursday (12 Sept) that they had received a report from a 40-year-old friend of the victim’s mother.

The mother had asked her friend for help to escape her home as her husband was often violent towards her.

During investigations, the 16-year-old stepdaughter of the man revealed that she had been raped by him several times.

The friend then immediately made a police report.

Singaporean arrested by Batam police for alleged rape of stepdaughter

After the report was filed, the police headed to a residence in Mutiara View on 7 Sept to arrest the suspect, named only by his initials AH.

They also seized items including a novel titled “Letters To Penthouse XXX” and a sex toy, according to photos shared by Batam Pos on Instagram.

Also found were two mobile phones and a Singapore passport, the photos showed.

Alleged rapes carried out about 120 times since 2022

The police said that the alleged rapes were carried out an estimated 120 times since 2022.

The most recent incident was on 3 Sept, it added.

Based on the result of an examination and existing evidence, the Singaporean was named as a suspect in a case of sexual intercourse with a minor.

He was charged under Article 81 and Article 82 Paragraphs of Indonesia’s child protection law.

This is a case of serious concern because it involves sexual violence against children, the Sekupang Police said, adding that they are committed to investigating this case until it’s resolution.

To that end, the suspect has since been detained for further investigation.

Featured image adapted from Batam Pos on Instagram.