Social worker, preschool teacher, funeral director: S’pore Redditors share jobs they actually love

Social worker & pre-school teacher top list of jobs that Singaporeans truly love

In a rare break from the usual online gripes about work, a recent Reddit thread has gone viral for its surprisingly wholesome vibe, spotlighting the jobs that Singaporeans actually love doing.

Posted on the r/askSingapore subreddit on 29 June, the discussion was titled, “People who love their job (in SG), what do you do for a living?”

The responses from netizens were unexpected, moving, and full of heart, with social workers and teachers leading the pack.

Social workers say the struggles are worth it

One of the most frequently mentioned professions was that of a social worker, a field that’s often overlooked and under-resourced.

Despite acknowledging the emotional and logistical challenges, many Redditors in the sector said they find deep meaning in helping others.

“The need is much greater than what we have,” one social worker wrote, expressing a wish for more manpower to meet the growing demand.

Still, they find immense meaning in their work and are motivated by the positive impact they can make in people’s lives.

Teachers take pride in moulding the next generation

Teachers, especially preschool educators, were another group that came up often.

“Taking pride to mould the next generation of SG,” one user wrote, sharing their motivation for staying in the profession.

Another teacher highlighted that even when parents aren’t supportive, they make it a point to show children that someone cares.

“We must at least show the kids that we’re always supportive of them,” the comment read.

In fact, the dedication runs so deep that one preschool teacher declared they would keep teaching even if they won the lottery.

Unexpected but heartwarming mentions

It wasn’t just the usual suspects. Some Redditors shared lesser-known jobs that bring them unexpected joy.

One funeral director said the appreciation they get from families is a feeling they “hold close” to their heart.

A lab officer described preparing “baby-sized blood bags” for newborns, adding, “I enjoy doing it knowing it’s gonna save a baby.”

A painting conservator expressed pride in being able to preserve Singapore’s art scene, saying they get to “see paintings really up close” and protect local artworks.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

Also read: ‘More like a slap to the face’: Redditor in S’pore lists issues preschool teachers face, says gov’t needs to ‘do more’

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Pranithan Chorruangsaks on Canva, and PCF corporate. Both images are for illustration purposes only.