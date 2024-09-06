Single father-of-3 in coma after getting hit by drunk driver while resting in front of convenience store in Korea

Single father working 2 jobs to support family in coma after being hit by drunk driver

A single father in South Korea, who worked two jobs to provide for his three children, is in a coma after being hit by a drunk driver while resting in front of a convenience store.

According to Maeil Business Newspaper, the incident occurred at around 9.15pm on Tuesday (3 Sept), when a man in his 60s drove his Lexus onto the sidewalk in Sangjeok-dong, Seongnam City.

The vehicle struck the father, throwing him into the side of the building and causing severe head injuries.

MBC News reported that despite the collision, the Lexus continued on its path and smashed into a nearby restaurant before finally coming to a stop.

The victim, who is in his 50, was rushed to the hospital but has remained unconscious since the accident.

Drunk driver arrested & charged

The driver, a retired medical school professor and former hospital owner in Gangnam, Seoul, was arrested and charged with drunk driving on Friday (6 Sept).

He had been returning home after a company dinner when the accident occurred.

A police investigation revealed that his blood alcohol concentration was 0.25%, a level high enough to warrant licence revocation.

Following his arrest, the driver acknowledged his fault, stating: “Everything is my fault. I will pray diligently for the victim’s recovery.”

Victim was working 2 jobs to make ends meet

The victim was a single father raising three children alone.

For years, he had run a flower shop, but the economic downturn forced him to take on a second job as a designated driver at night to support his family.

It’s believed he was waiting for a client when the accident happened.

The accident site, located near a popular restaurant area, is a common spot where designated drivers wait for customers.

The driver has been charged with causing injury while driving under the influence, and the case has been forwarded to the prosecution.

Also read: Drunk PhD student from UK falls to death after climbing fence in Pasir Panjang

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from MBC News and MBC News.