Drunk PhD student from UK falls to death after climbing fence in Pasir Panjang

Drunk PhD student died after falling from fence on Zehnder Road

A PhD student from the United Kingdom (UK) died after he fell three metres from a fence on Zehnder Road in Pasir Panjang.

According to The Straits Times, the student, Mr John William Richmond, was reportedly in Singapore for a research programme with the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star).

A coroner’s inquest held in Durham, England, found that Mr Richmond had drunk a large amount of alcohol the night before the incident, which occurred on 13 Apr 2023.

CCTV footage captured him attempting to climb the fence near 13A Zehnder Road in Pasir Panjang twice. On his second attempt, however, the fence collapsed, causing him to fall into a concrete storm ditch.

The 24-year-old was found the next day by workmen. He was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Mr Richmond’s body was subsequently flown home and identified by his uncle.

The coroner’s inquest, held from 24 May 2023 to 25 July 2024, found that the student died from a head injury caused by the fall.

Student consumed a lot of alcohol before his death

A court report sent to ST showed that Mr Richmond was living in a condo in Choa Chu Kang at the time of the incident.

On 12 April, Mr Richmond hung out with his friends and drank a lot of alcohol.

CCTV footage captured him trying to climb the fence in the early hours of 13 April.

After falling on his second attempt, Mr Richmond became motionless.

Investigations by ST found that the fence was 2m tall and sat on a raised platform near a large drain.

The coroner’s report did not say if Mr Richmond was alone when the incident happened.

A post-mortem confirmed he had severe skull fractures, and Dr Hamilton ruled the death an accident due to alcohol.

