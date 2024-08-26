Man with sleepwalking habit falls to his death from 5th-floor room in Thailand

Sleepwalking man dies after falling from room in Bangkok

On Sunday (25 Aug) at around 10am, a tragic incident occurred in Bangkok, Thailand, where a 25-year-old man fell to his death from a commercial building, reportedly while sleepwalking.

According to Kom Chad Luek, the deceased, a machinist whose name has been withheld, lived on the fifth floor of the building.

The windows in his room did not have any safety bars, providing no barriers to prevent him from accidentally falling.

Deceased had a habit of sleepwalking

Two other residents in the building informed the police that the deceased often sleepwalked and talked in his sleep.

One of them, who was related to the victim, confirmed that this was a frequent occurrence.

The man’s employer, who had known him for over two years, corroborated this, stating that the deceased had often mentioned his sleepwalking condition.

He had recounted instances where he would go to bed in his fifth-floor room, only to wake up in a bathroom on a lower floor.

The employer described the deceased as a generally cheerful person with no visible signs of stress.

Despite this, he frequently warned him about the potential dangers associated with his sleepwalking habit.

A nearby beverage vendor also confirmed the deceased’s cheerful demeanour and expressed shock at his sudden death.

Deceased’s close friend taken in for questioning

Both informants reported that the deceased had a close friend who was constantly by his side, accompanying him for meals and to buy drinks.

This close friend has now been taken in for questioning by officers from the Phra Ratchawang Metropolitan Police Station.

The investigation aims to determine the circumstances leading to the tragic fall.

Further details will be provided as the investigation progresses.

