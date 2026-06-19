Single mother tearfully leaves 7-year-old son at childcare home in M’sia to work in S’pore

Single mother leaves son at childcare home

A single mother in Malaysia had to make the difficult decision to leave her son at a childcare home in hopes of giving him a better future, as she has to go to Singapore for work.

On Tuesday (16 June), 26-year-old Kong Xiuping (transliterated from Chinese) and her 7-year-old son, Kong Peiming, shared a tearful goodbye at their home in Sekinchan, Selangor, before the child was taken to Anshun Jaz Childcare Home.

Boy gives mother a cup of water

Before he left, the boy quietly approached his mother, holding a cup, saying, “Mom, have some water.”

Following his son’s sweet gesture, Ms Kong could no longer hold back her tears.

The mother and son hugged each other tightly, not knowing when they would see each other again.

When they parted, Ms Kong reminded her son to study hard and be obedient at the orphanage, with tears running down her face.

Single mother has three kids

According to Sin Chew Daily, Ms Kong gave birth to Peiming at 18.

She then separated from his father, so the child took her surname as he went to live with her.

Due to financial struggles, an aunt took care of Peiming from a young age.

However, due to increasing economic pressure, his aunt could no longer continue to raise him.

Ms Kong later remarried and had two more children, but she is now going through divorce proceedings.

She then made the difficult decision to leave her child to give him a better future, as she had to go to Singapore to work.

Boy appears to adjust well at childcare home

Despite the mother and child’s reluctance to part, Peiming soon had to leave.

Representatives from the childcare home, including its chairman, travelled from Teluk Intan to Sekinchan to pick up Peiming.

They said that after extensive research and evaluation, they decided to extend a helping hand and provide the boy with a stable, safe environment for learning and growth.

When Peiming completes his transfer procedures, he will resume his studies in Sanmin Primary School No. 1 in Anshun.

“We cannot change Peiming’s past, but we can nurture his future together,” they said, expressing their hope that he grows up healthy in a loving environment.

On 16 June, the home posted an update on Peiming on Facebook, showing the boy seemingly adjusting well and happily playing basketball at their indoor court.

Also read: Single father in M’sia sends kids to orphanage due to financial struggles, they’re now safe & happy

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Featured image adapted from Sin Chew Daily.