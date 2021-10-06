SingPost Customers To Pay GST For Overseas Orders Before Delivery

Most Singaporeans are fans of online shopping, especially with the cheap prices commercial platforms have to offer.

However, those who love buying items online from overseas platforms like Taobao would be sad to hear that SingPost will be charging Goods and Services Tax (GST) for overseas orders from 1 Nov onwards.

Before the parcel is delivered, customers are required to pay the GST charges through the SingPost mobile app, SAM kiosks, or at any post office.

SingPost to charge GST for overseas orders from 1 Nov onwards

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (5 Oct), Singapore Customs informed members of the public about a new update.

From November onwards, those who have ordered parcels from overseas will have to pay a GST fee before SingPost delivers the item.

The fee can be paid via the SingPost mobile app, SAM kiosks, or any post offices before delivery is made.

However, there will be no GST applied to non-dutiable and non-controlled items that are less than, or equal to $400. This does not apply to liquor and tobacco products.

Instead, this will only be imposed from 2023 onwards, as mentioned in Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat’s Budget speech in February, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Individuals with such parcels will be notified through SingPost’s mobile app, SMS, email, or letter.

Here is a breakdown of what sort of goods will be implicated.

Parcels must have their commercial invoice attached

Individuals will be notified once the GST is computed on their postal parcels for non-dutiable and non-controlled goods with a total cost, insurance and freight (CIF) value of more than $400.

Parcels will be delivered within 2 to 3 working days after payment is made. SingPost may impose other charges as well, so do take note.

SingPost will withhold any parcels without their commercial invoice attached.

The addressee of the withheld package will then be notified to submit an invoice and other supporting documents to be sent to the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) for validation.

All payments must be made within 14 days from the date of notification. Otherwise, the item will be returned to the sender, reported CNA.

CNA mentioned that those eligible for GST waivers can send a copy of the parcel’s invoice permit and tracking number of the shipment to SingPost’s email before the items are delivered.

Netizens unhappy with SingPost’s new updates

The post has since garnered more than 4,000 shares, with the majority of the netizens unhappy with the new implementation. They mainly grumbled about the constant rise in prices in Singapore.

Additionally, some mentioned that the new implementation could result in a surge of scams.

Order overseas packages before implementation takes place

For those doing some last-minute shopping, do remember to place your orders before next month.

As the implementation starts in November, please remain vigilant and keep an eye out for possible scammers.

