SingPost Will Mail Your Instagram Stories As Postcards This Christmas

There are only days to go before Christmas arrives, and if you’re in the midst of preparing for the festivities, you’ll definitely come across the need to write some postcards.

But before you start shopping for them and penning down your thoughts, consider sending one with SingPost instead.

This year, SingPost is running a campaign where you can send your Instagram stories to your loved ones in the form of a printed postcard.

Source

Drop the @mysingpost Instagram account with a message of your postcard, and they’ll deliver it—for free.

The last date to get your postcards sent is on 7 Jan 2022.

Send Insta-postcards courtesy of SingPost for free

This Christmas, send your good wishes in an Insta-postcard with SingPost from now till 7 Jan 2022.

Source

To join in the fun and participate in the SingPost Insta-Postcards campaign, users will have to follow these 3 steps.

Create a personalised greeting card as an Instagram story and save it.

Source

2. Go to the @mysingpost page on Instagram.

Source

3. Send a message to the account that includes the saved Instagram story, recipient’s name and full address.

Source

There are multiple cut-off dates for you to send your postcards, and they are as follows:

19 Dec

26 Dec

31 Dec

If you submit your postcards before these dates, the recipient can expect to receive them in the following work week.

Keep those dates in mind so that you won’t end up awkwardly sending a postcard after the festivities are over.

SingPost will send the postcards if they meet the conditions

Of course, SingPost has rules in place so that not all postcards can go through willy-nilly. Do refer to their FAQ page for more information.

But in short, as long as your recipient is in Singapore and your postcard doesn’t contain anything remotely offensive, you’re good to go.

Also, if you’re wondering if there are any hidden costs, SingPost ensures that the whole service is entirely free. That includes the delivery fees as well.

Additionally, you can also flash your physical SingPost Insta-Postcard at any on-ground SingPost Philatelic stores to enjoy a 10% discount off all SingPost Premium Gifts.

A picture says a thousand words

With how many postcards we potentially have to pen through this festive season, we’re glad that SingPost is running this campaign.

After all, as the saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Instagram & Facebook.