Sinkhole in China swallows 2 vehicles & injures 3 people on a busy road

Sinkhole in China causes two vehicles to stack on top of each other

On 4 June, a sinkhole formed on a busy road in Hebei province in China, causing 2 vehicles to fall in, with one falling on top of the other. The incident also caused at least three people to sustain minor injuries.

According to the Epoch Times, netizens said the road had only been repaired two years prior and speculated that the repair work was deliberately subpar.

Cars fall into sinkhole one after the other

At around 3pm on Wednesday, a sinkhole suddenly formed on Guangming Avenue in Handan, Hebei Province. Dashcam footage showed a car suddenly plunging into the hole, followed shortly by a second vehicle.

The second vehicle landed on top of the first, and both cars had their airbags deployed.

Three people suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident. Subsequent footage showed at least four people getting out of the two vehicles and then climbing out of the hole afterwards.

Traffic police then arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area.

Underground pipe leak suspected to be cause

According to local authorities, three people were conveyed to the hospital. A preliminary investigation led authorities to suspect the sinkhole had formed from an underground pipe leak.

Following clips of the incident circulating online, local netizens said the road had only been repaired two years prior. Some commenters expressed dissatisfaction over the road collapse, calling the repair work “shoddy.”

Others even said that construction companies were rejoicing over additional work for them. An investigation into the cause of the accident is still ongoing.

Featured image adapted from @user2301160030852 on TikTok.