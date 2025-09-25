50-metre deep sinkhole forms in front of hospital in Thailand, nearby residents evacuated

Massive sinkhole forms in front of hospital in Bangkok, Thailand

On Wednesday morning (24 Sept), a 50-metre deep sinkhole formed in front of Vajira Hospital in Dusit District, Bangkok, Thailand.

Although multiple vehicles have fallen into the hole, no injuries were reported thus far.

Authorities believe the cause of the collapse was construction work for an underground train station.

Sinkhole swallows utility poles and vehicles

The sinkhole, which measures 30 metres by 30 metres, was first reported at 7.13am.

A video published by Thairath shows the moment utility poles fell into the hole.

Nearby cars could be seen slowly reversing as the fallen poles started sparking.

Photos also show multiple pipes leaking water into the sinkhole.

According to Matichon, the sinkhole has caused an underground water pipe to rupture.

Residents and patients evacuated as a precaution

At 7.40am, the Dusit District office announced traffic closure along the Sang Hi intersection as well as the Vajira Hospital intersection.

The Nation reported that the hospital’s foundation, which includes deep pilings, is unaffected by the sinkhole.

However, Vajira Hospital has closed its outpatient services for two days due to the incident.

Patients are also being evacuated, reported Matichon.

Meanwhile, city officials have cut off water and electricity supply in the area, with nearby residents evacuated for precautionary purposes.

While there have been no injuries, at least two utility poles have fallen into the hole along with at least one police vehicle.