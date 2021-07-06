Ong Ye Kung Shares That 2 Out Of 17,296 Sinovac Recipients Developed Rashes

Since the Sinovac vaccine was made available in Singapore, it has been a rather popular option among some residents.

On Monday (5 Jul), Health Minister Ong Ye Kung shared that over 17,000 people have gotten the first dose of their Sinovac vaccine as of early July.

Amongst these recipients, 2 reported non-serious adverse reactions linked to the vaccine.

2 Sinovac recipients developed rashes after vaccine

In a written response to parliamentary questions, Minister Ong said 17,296 people have received the Sinovac vaccine as of 3 Jul.

He continued that 2 people have experienced adverse events relating to the vaccine. Thankfully, their conditions are deemed “non-serious”.

Speaking to TODAY, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said 2 individuals in their 20s and 50s developed hives or “red, raised and itchy skin rash” after receiving the Sinovac vaccine.

Sinovac approved under Special Access Route

The Sinovac vaccine was approved by Ministry of Health (MOH) under the Special Access Route.

However, it is currently not included for use in our national vaccination programme.

This is apparently due to insufficient data submitted about its safety and efficacy.

Minister Ong confirmed this again on 5 Jul when asked by MP Gerald Giam if the Sinovac vaccine can be included in our national vaccination programme for those unable to get mRNA jabs.

According to The Straits Times (ST), these include those who suffer allergic reactions to their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech or Moderna vaccines.

Currently, Sinovac recipients are not eligible for the Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance Programme (Vifap) if they develop adverse reactions.

Singapore has sufficient stock of Sinovac vaccine

Mr Giam also asked if people unable to get the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines can be given priority for the Sinovac option, over those who do so out of their personal preference.

Minister Ong noted that it is only a small group who are unable to take the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, reported ST.

He then assured that sufficient Sinovac vaccines have been set aside for their “priority use”.

For now, those who wish to get the Sinovac vaccine can do so at private clinics.

MOH recently authorised 7 more clinics to administer the Sinovac vaccine in addition to the 24 that were initially licensed.

Sinovac vaccine is a good alternative to non-mRNA options

Despite the insufficient data, the Sinovac vaccine remains a good alternative for those who are unable to receive mRNA-based vaccines.

Hopefully, the required documents will soon be available so recipients can enjoy the same protection as those under our national programme.

