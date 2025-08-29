CBD office worker worries if it’s ‘antisocial’ to skip pricey team lunches, asks netizens for advice

CBD office worker skips team lunches to save on expensive meals

For many office workers in Singapore’s Central Business District (CBD), lunch is more than just sustenance — it is also a social affair.

One employee recently took to Reddit to admit they often avoid joining team lunches, simply because the prices are too steep.

However, the office worker wonders if doing so may affect their relationships with colleagues.

Avoids team lunches to save money

In a post on r/askSingapore on 27 Aug, the office worker shared that they had just started a new job with an office in the CBD.

At their previous job, a “decent meal” usually costs below S$5, or about S$7 to S$8 with a drink.

Occasional team meals were pricier, but bosses usually paid for those.

Now, they noticed that most colleagues spend around S$15 to S$20 on lunch almost daily, a sum they find hard to justify.

“I am still trying to keep my lunch at S$5 to S$10,” wrote the office worker.

“So I end up always trying to avoid team lunch.”

The dilemma is not just about money, but also about workplace dynamics.

The office worker admitted that eating alone, scrolling on their phone, or reading Reddit actually feels more restful.

However, they are also worried about being seen as “antisocial” — a sentiment which could affect their career progression in the long run.

Netizens’ responses mixed, with some saying socialising is vital

Responses from fellow Redditors were mixed.

Some reassured the office worker that it is perfectly acceptable to skip team lunches if budget is a concern.

Others, however, pointed out that occasional lunches with colleagues could be seen as an investment in workplace relationships.

Meanwhile, one Redditor agued that socialising could be done during working hours instead of during lunchtime.

Another commenter also shared practical tips, pointing out several cheaper lunch options in the CBD.

Office worker appreciates good advice from netizens

The office worker, who wished to remain anonymous, told MS News that the thought came to their mind while having lunch alone on a weekday.

“I knew there were cheaper options in the CBD, but I didn’t expect my new team to be so generous with food spending and to love trying new things,” said the Reddit user.

“While I don’t mind doing so on weekends with a friend or partner, I just don’t find it worth spending so much on a quick lunch.”

When asked what is the best advice that they have gotten so far, the office worker said: “Most of the Redditors mention about the importance of having lunch at least once or twice a week with colleagues.”

“There were also some good points about being straightforward to colleagues that I am trying to save money and prefer to stick to my budget.”

