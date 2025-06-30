5-room unit on 55th floor of Skywaters Residences sold for S$30M, directly connected to Tanjong Pagar MRT

5-room luxury condo flat on 55th floor of Skywaters Residences fetches S$5,841 psf

A five-bedroom apartment on the 55th floor of Skywaters Residences has been snapped up for an eye-watering S$30.87 million.

According to EdgeProp, that equates to S$5,841 per square foot (psf).

This sale marks one of the highest-ever psf prices paid for a 99-year leasehold condo in Singapore.

Unit bought by Singapore PR

Based on Realis data, the buyer of the unit is a Singapore Permanent Resident (PR), who will be liable for an additional 5% Buyer’s Stamp Duty (ABSD).

Skywaters Residences is an ultra-luxury mixed-use development located at 8 Shenton Way, right in the heart of Tanjong Pagar.

Currently under construction, it is set to become Singapore’s tallest tower. After its completion in 2028, it will stand at 305 metres, 15 metres taller than the current highest tower in Singapore, the Guoco Tower.

Directly connected to Tanjong Pagar MRT station

The towering development will consist of 190 luxury residential units, which occupy the 27th to 63rd floors.

Its lower levels will host other ultra-premium features, including:

Aman Hotel (24th–26th floors)

Aman-branded residences (28th–30th floors)

Grade-A offices (3rd–22nd floors)

Retail mall (Basement 1 to Level 2)

The entire development is directly connected to Tanjong Pagar MRT station, with parking available in Basements 2 to 4.

Penthouse sold for record-breaking S$47 million last year

In May 2024, one of the penthouses at Skywaters Residences made headlines with a record-breaking sale of S$47.43 million (S$6,100 psf).

This was the highest psf price ever achieved for a 99-year leasehold residential development in Singapore.

The recently sold five-room unit for S$30 million also surpassed the price of a penthouse unit at The Orchard Residences, which sold for S$28.27 million in late 2007.

Sitting atop ION Orchard shopping mall, The Orchard Residences is also on a 99-year leasehold and is integrated with Orchard MRT station.

Also read: 5-room Queenstown flat sold for S$1.66M, becomes S’pore’s priciest resale HDB on record

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Skywater Residences.