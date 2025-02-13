Woman in Taiwan slaps male colleague’s buttocks, sentenced to 30 days detention

Woman in Taiwan taken to court for slapping colleague’s buttocks

A woman in Taiwan has been sentenced for inappropriately touching her male colleague. She had specifically slapped his buttocks while they were at work.

The victim reported the incident to the police, and the case was recently heard in the Hsinchu District Court.

The accused was sentenced to 30 days’ detention with a fine of NT $30,000 (S$1,200).

Both the ages and names of the individuals involved have been redacted from reports.

Male colleague taken by surprise

The incident transpired in April 2024 when the woman spotted her male colleague passing by in the factory.

Noticing he was unaware of his surroundings, she pulled the shocking move of slapping his buttocks.

The man was caught off guard and stunned by the sudden action.

Instead of keeping quiet, he took the case to the authorities.

Woman confesses to sexual harassment

When in court, the woman was honest about her behaviour and confessed to the sexual harrassment.

The judge believed that she showed no respect to the opposite gender in satisfying her desires.

The woman had taken advantage of her colleague, knowing he had no time to resist, and sexually harassed him, causing psychological trauma.

She was found guilty of intended sexual harassment.

The case is still open for appeal.

Featured image adapted from Taipei Times.