Man in S’pore allegedly slaps Jurong durian stall owner for touting too loudly

Man in S’pore caught slapping durian stall owner in Jurong

On 7 July, a closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage caught a man in a black shirt slapping a durian stall owner in Jurong, allegedly because the owner was promoting sales for his stall too loudly.

In the footage, the man had approached the stall while angrily shouting. According to 8world, the man demanded the stall to tell him who was shouting to promote the sale of durians.

Dispute gets violent

The CCTV footage has since circulated online.

In the video, the man in black is seen talking to the two women working at the stall. He shouted at them, asking if they were the ones who were promoting the durian sale.

After being met with silence, he then turned his attention to the owner.

The owner tried to calm the man down but he got more agitated. This eventually led to the man slapping the durian stall owner in the face.

Seeing this, one of the female employees shouted at the man, causing him to turn his ire towards her instead.

They then proceeded to have a shouting match, taking turns screaming at each other and even shoving one another.

During this interaction, the stall owner could be seen placing a call.

Four people arrested over dispute

In response to MS News inquiries, police say they received a call for assistance at Block 252 Jurong East Street 24 at around 4.35pm on Sunday (7 July).

This led to the arrest of three men, aged between 18-54, and one woman aged 36 for public nuisance.

No injuries were reported, said the police. Police are still investigating the dispute.

