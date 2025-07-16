Tree on SLE road divider falls onto passing car, netizens lament driver’s bad luck

Tree on SLE road divider falls & hits car, trunk goes spinning

A driver on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) got into an accident, not from reckless drivers or errant cyclists, but rather a tree suddenly falling on their car.

The incident, posted onto SG Road Vigilante (SGRV), allegedly occurred on 15 July at 4.59pm.

In the footage, the involved grey car could be seen driving on the rightmost lane.

Unexpectedly, one of the many trees growing on the road divider just gave up on standing and fell over without warning.

It struck the car just as the vehicle passed by. The impact tore the tree’s canopy right off.

Meanwhile, the tree trunk spun 180 degrees, landing on the metal divider.

The camcar swerved to avoid colliding with it, driving over the fallen branches and leaves in the process.

Netizens call driver both lucky & unlucky

Netizens were quick to sympathise with the grey car’s driver.

One commenter lamented the bad luck of the driver but pointed out that it would have been worse had the tree hit a motorcyclist.

Another commenter, however, claimed the driver was actually lucky by seemingly coming out unscathed from the falling tree.

They jokingly told the driver to buy 4D.

One user compared the incident to something out of the ‘Final Destination’ horror movies.

They also wondered with others whether this could even be covered by an insurance claim.

MS News has reached out to NParks for comments on the incident.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.