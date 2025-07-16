Tree on SLE road divider falls onto passing car, netizens lament driver’s bad luck

Latest News Singapore

Commenters also discussed whether insurance covered such an incident.

By - 16 Jul 2025, 1:18 pm

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Tree on SLE road divider falls & hits car, trunk goes spinning

A driver on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) got into an accident, not from reckless drivers or errant cyclists, but rather a tree suddenly falling on their car.

The incident, posted onto SG Road Vigilante (SGRV), allegedly occurred on 15 July at 4.59pm.

In the footage, the involved grey car could be seen driving on the rightmost lane.

Unexpectedly, one of the many trees growing on the road divider just gave up on standing and fell over without warning.

sle tree car

Source: SGRV on Facebook

It struck the car just as the vehicle passed by. The impact tore the tree’s canopy right off.

Meanwhile, the tree trunk spun 180 degrees, landing on the metal divider.

sle tree car

Source: SGRV on Facebook

The camcar swerved to avoid colliding with it, driving over the fallen branches and leaves in the process.

sle tree car

Source: SGRV on Facebook

Netizens call driver both lucky & unlucky

Netizens were quick to sympathise with the grey car’s driver.

One commenter lamented the bad luck of the driver but pointed out that it would have been worse had the tree hit a motorcyclist.

Source: Facebook

Another commenter, however, claimed the driver was actually lucky by seemingly coming out unscathed from the falling tree.

They jokingly told the driver to buy 4D.

Source: Facebook

One user compared the incident to something out of the ‘Final Destination’ horror movies.

They also wondered with others whether this could even be covered by an insurance claim.

Source: Facebook

MS News has reached out to NParks for comments on the incident.

Also read: Tree in Hougang topples after collision involving 3 vehicles, debris scattered on footpath

Tree in Hougang topples after collision involving 3 vehicles, debris scattered on footpath

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.

Article written by:

Ethan Oh
Ethan Oh
  • More From Author