3 Young Men Braved Heavy Rain On SLE To Help Woman Fix Busted Tyre

Not every driver’s armed with the knowledge of changing tyres. So when such disasters happen, it’s only natural for them to feel panicky.

Thankfully for one such driver whose tyre burst on the SLE, 3 young men braved the heavy downpour at the time to help her.

On Sunday (27 Sep), the female driver took to Facebook to express gratitude for her 3 benefactors. You can read Ms Loh’s post in full here.

Tyre burst while travelling alone SLE at night

In her post, Ms Loh recounted how she was driving along SLE at around 11.30 one night.

It was raining heavily at the time, and Ms Loh was accompanied by her young boy.

Without warning, she noticed a “pop” sound before sensing the vehicle slowing down.

Unsurprisingly, Ms Loh found that one of her tyres had gone bust. Since she did not know how to change it, she had to enlist the help of a tow service.

Woman’s son cried at thought of not being able to get home

The driver then spent 20 minutes speaking with her insurer for a tow truck to be arranged.

However, nothing came of it as the agent reportedly required her insurance policy number, which Ms Loh did not have access to at the time.

Having overheard the conversation, Ms Loh’s child started crying at the thought of not being able to get home and being stuck in a flood.

Ms Loh also shared that it was already past midnight at the point.

3 lads braved rain to offer help

Seeing her boy in distress, Ms Loh naturally went ahead to comfort him.

While doing so, Ms Loh apparently saw 3 young men walking towards her car in the torrential rain.

One of them knocked on Ms Loh’s car window, offering to help change her spoiled tyre.

Ms Loh later discovered that the trio’s car, along with other vehicles travelling on the stretch, also had their tyres busted. This apparently happened due to a porthole near the Lentor exit.

After fixing their own tyre, the 3 of them then decided to help other motorists who found themselves in the same predicament.

Tyre was fixed in less than 10 minutes

Ms Loh eventually accepted their offer, and the repair was expertly done under 10 minutes.

While changing the tyre, they also urged Ms Loh to stay in the car to look after her “traumatised” boy.

Later, Ms Loh shook their hands as a gesture of thanks before parting ways. She also managed to snap a picture of them walking back to their car 200m away in the rain.

Ms Loh was moved by the touching encounter and shared that her boy would be reminded of the “3 gor gor in the rain” whenever she tries instilling the value of kindness in the future.

We rise by lifting others

Kudos to the 3 lads for going out of their way and offering help to others on the road.

We hope other motorists feel inspired by their actions and would render assistance should they encounter a similar situation.

