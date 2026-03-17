‘Legit like roller coaster’: Mum & child sent flying off Yew Tee Park slide after high-speed ride

Mother and daughter caught off guard after sliding down playground slide at high speed in Yew Tee Park

A mother’s playground outing with her daughter took a startling turn after the pair sped down a slide at Yew Tee Park at unexpectedly high speed, and they were flung off the end.

Slide at Yew Tee Park faster than expected

In a TikTok video posted on 14 March, the Original Poster shared footage of the unexpected ride, lightheartedly joking that she may have “unintentionally scarred” her daughter.

“This slide legit like roller coaster. Omg,” she wrote in the caption, clearly not expecting such a fast ride.

@dinahnahnah May have unintentionally scarred my daughter 😳 This slide legit like roller coaster. Omg. ♬ original sound – DINAHNAHNAH – DINAHNAHNAH

The clip began with the mother and daughter shooting off the end of the slide at high speed.

A text overlay in the video read: “What in the children’s playground is this?”

The footage is then replayed in slow motion, before cutting to the start of the slide to show how the pair built up speed.

Within seconds, they were travelling so fast that they flew off the bottom and landed in a heap on the ground.

Both appeared largely unharmed, though the incident clearly caught them off guard.

Netizens divided over cause of incident

The video quickly drew reactions online, with some netizens questioning whether a mat seen in the clip contributed to the speed.

One commenter suggested the OP should not have used the mat, to which she replied that it had already been placed at the top of the slide.

She also noted that the slide was “wet and extra slippery” after a drizzle.

A Yew Tee resident chimed in to say that the mat was typically used with the slide.

A commenter agreed but added that the mat was designed for one user at a time.

Others defended the OP, urging her to ignore criticism and saying some people “don’t know how to have some fun”.

OP posts playground update, says slide is fine

Following the attention, the OP posted an update on 15 March to reassure viewers.

Replying to a comment, she clarified that the slide itself was safe and that the incident was more of an accident than a design flaw.

@dinahnahnah Replying to @pishang_rebus It’s safe I swear. Just happened that things happen (i didn’t think about friction, i was fasting 😂) and it became too fast ♬ original sound – carloandsarah

She added that she had not considered friction at the time, which may have contributed to the sudden increase in speed.

The OP also shared that she was fasting during the incident, which may have affected her judgment.

“It’s safe I swear,” she wrote in the follow-up video. “Just happened that things happen… and it became too fast.”

Town Council says mat was misused, will install fixed padding

In response to MS News queries, Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council clarified that the mat was not intended for use with the slide.

The mat was initially positioned along the railing as a safety measure to cushion impact if a user were to land beyond the slide’s designated landing zone.

“It appears from the video that the mat had been moved from its designated position and used in a manner for which it was unintended and potentially unsafe,” a Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council spokesperson said.

As a precautionary measure to prevent further misuse, the mat has been removed, and fixed padding will be installed along the railing area.

Additional notices will be placed to remind users to use the equipment safely and as intended.

“We would like to reiterate that our playground equipment is designed with safety as a key consideration while providing fun and engaging experiences for its users,” the spokeperson added.

Residents are also urged to use shared facilities responsibly to keep playgrounds safe for everyone.

MS News has also reached out to the OP for more information.

Also read: Kids use thermocol sheets to mess up Punggol playground, bystanders do nothing

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Featured image adapted from @dinahnahnah on TikTok.