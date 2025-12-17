Schoolchildren seen making mess with thermocol sheets at Punggol playground, bystanders do nothing

School kids seen scattering thermocol debris at Punggol playground, cleaners left to clear mess

A group of school-aged children were seen tearing up and scattering thermocol sheets across a playground near Block 602A Punggol Central (Punggol Vista) on Tuesday (9 Dec), leaving behind a sprawling mess that later had to be cleared by cleaners.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 6pm, when several children were spotted ripping apart thermocol and flinging the fragments across the playground and its surrounding areas.

According to a nearby resident who contacted MS News, both the mess and the flying debris caused worry among nearby households.

Resident says flying thermocol debris was ‘dirtying the air’

Speaking to MS News, the resident described feeling uneasy when he noticed the mess after returning home from work.

“I don’t know how these kids got that material,” the resident said. “I was worried as the thermocol sheets were flying and it felt like it was dirting the air.”

He said the children appeared to be from “nearby blocks”, describing them as mostly primary school and kindergarten-aged.

The resident expressed concern that passers-by did not step in to stop the children.

“I was disappointed because people passed by the kids, but no one questioned or stopped them, he shared. “So the kids all kept dirtying the playing area.”

According to him, the mess did not remain confined to the playground.

“The thermocol sheet dirt was flying all the way to residents’ windows,” he said.

“It’s very dangerous for the kids and neighbours also. I feel like the people nearby were unbothered, I don’t know why.”

Cleaners arrive about an hour later to clear the mess

The resident said he first noticed the situation after returning home from work.

“I came home from the office and opened the window. And this was happening,” he said.

Roughly an hour later, cleaners were seen arriving to clear the playground.

“I stopped watching the scene because I was so disappointed,” he told MS News. “After an hour, I opened the window and saw that workers were cleaning the mess.”

He expressed sympathy for the cleaners, who were spotted clearing the debris at around 7.15pm.

“I am sad for the workers. They seem tired as it is late in the evening.”

MS News has reached out to the Punggol Town Council for comment.

