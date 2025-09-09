Incessant doorbell rings disrupt German apartment residents’ sleep, culprit turns out to be a slug

Residents in Germany apartment awakened by doorbell-ringing slug

Residents of an apartment in Bavaria, Germany were recently startled awake in the middle of the night by a doorbell that wouldn’t stop ringing.

At first, they suspected mischievous teenagers from a nearby abandoned house — but the unexpected culprit was far slipperier than anyone could have imagined: a nocturnal slug.

Persistent ringing disrupts the night

At around 12.30am on 20 Aug, Lisa her husband Dominik, both 30, and their seven-year-old son, Noah, were jolted awake by the incessant doorbell.

Lisa told German tabloid Bild that she normally does not answer the door after 10pm.

“At first, I thought it was teenagers from the abandoned house across the street,” she said.

But when their motion detectors and cameras showed no movement, the situation quickly became unsettling.

Lisa’s sister-in-law, who lives one floor above, called to ask if they were experiencing the same disturbance.

“You keep hearing the doorbell, but you don’t see anyone,” Lisa recalled. “The house is old and creaks a lot, and we didn’t want to go outside. It was just creepy.”

Police investigate but find nothing

The police were called to investigate, scouring the courtyard, stairwell, and even the basement, but could find no intruder.

Finally, as the residents gathered near the front door, the mystery was solved.

“I know who rang the bell!” exclaimed Dominik.

The culprit was revealed to be a slug, perched on the family’s nameplate.

Its slimy trail across the sensors provided clear evidence of its midnight escapade.

According to the police, the slug was carefully removed from the doorbell, “taught about its territory boundaries”, and safely placed on a nearby patch of grass.

Featured image adapted from Bild.