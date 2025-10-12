Fire department in Germany responds to calls of gas leak, turns out it’s smelly durians

Smell of durians being sold at Asian supermarket in Germany confused for gas leak

Infamous for their pungent odour, durians caused confusion in Wiesbaden, Germany, after residents called the fire department four times in one day, mistaking the smell for a gas leak.

According to DW News, the Wiesbaden fire brigade responded to the calls on Saturday (4 Oct).

Shopping centre assailed by pungent odour

The first reports came from shoppers who noticed a strong, unusual smell in a local shopping centre.

Firefighters arrived to take measurements of gas levels in the vicinity but found no traces of gas. They later confirmed the building had no gas connection.

They initially left, thinking the matter resolved. However, more calls soon came in as the odour continued to distress visitors.

Smell traced to Asian supermarket

In the evening while responding to more reports, the fire brigade began searching nearby shops to locate the source of the smell.

They soon honed in on a local Asian supermarket, which had been selling durians.

Authorities say the shopping centre’s ventilation system had been circulating the infamous durian smell throughout the building, causing distress to its shoppers.

Later, a similar incident occurred in a residential building, where residents reported a foul smell in the staircase.

However, it turned out that a durian had also been responsible. A neighbour had bought the fruit and brought it home, bringing the unusual odour with it.

