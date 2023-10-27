White Smoke Shuts Down Novena MRT For 2 Hours, Source Was Air Handling Unit

Novena MRT Shuts Down For 2 Hours During Peak Hour Due To White Smoke

Frequent MRT commuters may be used to crowded trains and the occasional breakdown, but white smoke would be cause for further concern.

On Friday (27 Oct), white smoke was observed at Novena MRT station, causing the station to be shut down for about two hours.

The station was eventually reopened after it was found that the source of the smoke was an Air Handling Unit (AHU).

Novena MRT closed due to ‘incident’

At 5.49pm on Friday (27 Oct), SMRT alerted the public to an unspecified “incident” at Novena MRT.

The station would thus be closed, meaning trains in both directions would not stop there.

Free regular bus and bridging bus services were available between Newton and Toa Payoh stations.

Online videos show smoke filling Novena MRT

While the authorities didn’t reveal details on the exact nature of the incident, netizens as usual provided some answers.

One posted a video of the smoke-filled interior of Novena station, saying it smelt of burnt rubber.

He added that he’d heard an announcement advising commuters to evacuate the station. The unpaid area was filled with people who were seemingly evacuated.

Another video on TikTok showed people calmly exiting the station amid the smoke.

An update by SMRT at 6.28pm said they activated the SCDF after station staff detected smoke inside the station. However, no smoke was detected in the tunnel.

Commuters were evacuated and the station was closed for safety reasons.

SCDF alerted to incident, dispatches team to scene

At 6.37pm, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) posted on Facebook that they were alerted to the incident at 5.30pm, and dispatched a team to the scene.

Sure enough, a number of SCDF vehicles were seen outside Novena Square, which is on top of the MRT station.

SCDF firefighters were also seen entering the closed station.

Novena MRT white smoke was from AHU: SCDF

Finally, at 7.18pm the SCDF updated that the smoke had dissipated when they arrived.

Preliminary investigations showed that the smoke had come from the motor of an AHU.

The AHU was located inside a room at the concourse level, and has been isolated for further investigation.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Station reopens after 2 hours

At 7.37pm — about two hours after the smoke was detected — SMRT said that Novena MRT had been reopened for normal service.

That means train services in both directions were fully restored.

Like SCDF, they said the white smoke had come from an AHU, specifically its motor.

They apologised for the inconvenience caused to the public.

Other cases of smoke in the MRT

Today’s incident was sadly not the first time that smoke caused alarm in Singapore’s MRT system.

Just last month, white smoke filled the cabin of a train approaching City Hall MRT, forcing an evacuation when it reached the station.

SMRT later found the cause to be a refrigerant gas leak and withdrew the train from service.

In May 2022, a train was evacuated at Kembangan station due to white smoke being detected.

The incident was caused by a leaking air-con compressor, SMRT said.

Perhaps it may be a good idea to bring along one of our unused Covid-era masks the next time we take the MRT, just in case.

Featured image adapted from @nidentified71 on TikTok.