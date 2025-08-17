SMRT bus driver accused of speeding & driving one-handed, netizens defend him

Facebook post complains that SMRT bus driver was speeding, netizens say speed limit of buses is capped

On 16 Aug, a post on the Facebook group Complaint Singapore has stirred debate online over an SMRT bus driver’s conduct.

The post alleged that the service 302 driver was speeding, stopping at several empty bus stops, and even driving with just one hand. It also urged SMRT to investigate the matter.

Netizens defend SMRT bus driver

The post quickly garnered attention, with over a hundred comments discussing whether the post’s complaints were valid.

A surprising number of commenters leapt to the driver’s defence.

Some pointed out that all public buses in Singapore are fitted with speed limiters that cap their maximum speed at 60 km/h, making it impossible for bus drivers to speed.

Others explained that it is common practice for drivers to stop at empty bus stops when they are ahead of schedule.

According to one comment, bus captains are often advised by the Operations Command Centre (OCC) to do so in order to stay on time.

One commenter acknowledged the frustration behind the complaint, saying some bus drivers do “race through the initial stops” before “slowing to a crawl” later to keep to schedule.

Still, another netizen quipped that this was the first time they’d ever heard someone complain about a bus going too fast.

Why buses in Singapore can’t speed

In Singapore, all buses and heavy vehicles weighing over 10,000 kg when fully loaded must be fitted with speed limiters.

These mechanisms restrict the vehicle’s speed, keeping it under 60 km/h. The purpose is to improve road safety by curbing speeding, a major cause of many traffic accidents.

Local operator Towner Transit also explains on its website that bus captains adjust their driving speed according to OCC instructions, to prevent buses on the same route from bunching up.

In addition, buses must not exceed 60 km/h on expressways and 50 km/h on other roads, unless a lower limit applies.

MS News has reached out to SMRT for more information.

