SMRT bus driver praised after attempting to put out Bukit Timah car fire, SCDF extinguishes blaze

SMRT bus driver attempts to put out burning car in Bukit Timah, praised for quick actions

An SMRT bus driver has been praised online after attempting to extinguish a car fire along Bukit Timah Road on Sunday (17 Aug).

TikTok user @l_esh_ana uploaded a video of the incident, which reportedly happened at around 5pm near KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

The footage shows a white car, stationary and unoccupied in the rightmost lane, with flames emerging from its engine compartment.

The bus driver was seen grabbing a fire extinguisher and trying to put out the blaze.

Despite his efforts, the fire continued to spread.

SCDF steps in to put out flames

Not long after, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighters arrived on the scene.

A separate video posted on the Singapore roads accident.com Facebook page shows them using a water jet to tackle the fire, sending up a thick cloud of white smoke as they brought the blaze under control.

SCDF told MS News that the fire was successfully extinguished using a water jet and a hosereel.

No injuries were reported.

Investigations into the cause of the fire, which started in the engine compartment, are ongoing.

Netizens commend driver’s efforts to put out fire

The TikTok uploader noted that the SMRT bus driver deserved recognition for his actions.

One commenter said the good deed would bring him “good karma”, while another encouraged drivers to keep a fire extinguisher in their car for emergencies.

Meanwhile, a Facebook user commenting on the SCDF video questioned the apparent frequency of car fires in recent months.

MS News has reached out to SMRT for comments on the incident.

Also read: Car catches fire in Bidadari, residents detect strong smell of smoke

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @l_esh_ana on TikTok and Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook.