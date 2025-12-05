Man drags snake out of coffeeshop in Marsiling with his bare hands while smoking

Man grabs onto tail of snake & drags it out of coffeeshop in Marsiling, advised to let it go

A commotion ensued when a snake appeared at a coffeeshop in Marsiling, but a brave uncle decided to literally take matters into his own hands.

According to a video posted on Facebook on Tuesday (2 Dec), he grabbed the snake with his bare hands and dragged it out, all the while smoking.

Diners abandon food & flee due to snake at Marsiling coffeeshop

In response to queries from netizens, the user who posted the video said the incident took place at Block 211 Marsiling Crescent.

The 2.5-minute-long clip started with the snake slithering between the tables of the coffeeshop.

Many diners appeared to have abandoned their meals and fled, judging from the abandoned food and drinks left untouched on the tables.

A woman’s voice could also be heard squealing.

Man grabs snake by tail, inserts cigarette into his mouth

Apparently unafraid, an older man in a black T-shirt, shorts and a white cap grabbed the snake by its tail.

This caused the snake to struggle slightly, but the uncle was undeterred.

He held on to the reptile firmly with his right hand and coolly inserted a cigarette into his mouth with his left hand.

He then dragged the snake into the corridor, with the reptile knocking into a chair on the way.

Man refuses to let go of snake

However, the man didn’t stop there. He continued to hold on to the snake as it clung to a railing.

When he briefly let go, the snake slithered towards a nearby grass verge, but the man grabbed onto it again.

As the snake struggled to get away, it lunged at the man and tried to bite him, but he managed to dodge it.

Another man then placed a pail nearby, apparently to put the snake into.

Snake disappears into foliage after man lets go

However, others can be heard talking to the uncle, apparently advising him to let the snake go as the desperate reptile clung on to a bicycle.

He eventually lets go of the snake, allowing it to slither away.

Finally freed, it then disappears into the foliage.

Public advised not to handle snakes

While the uncle’s actions may be considered heroic by some, they actually go against the advice of wildlife experts, who say that snakes generally avoid human contact and attack only if threatened or cornered.

According to the National Parks Board (NParks), members of the public who encounter a snake should not handle it, as this may cause further stress or injury to the animal and cause it to bite in self-defence.

Instead, they should stay calm and back away slowly, giving it space to retreat.

Attacking the snake instead could also land you a fine. In 2023, a man who hacked a python to death in Boon Lay was fined S$1,000.

MS News has reached out to NParks and the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) for comment on the incident.

Featured image adapted from Ah Tye Tang on Facebook.