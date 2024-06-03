Cobra dies after being pinned down near school, ACRES calls for coexistence with wildlife

Cobra dies possibly from being pinned down by school cleaner, who was concerned for students’ safety

A few months ago, a cobra perished after being found near a school where students were taking part in activities.

It was pinned down by a cleaner who was concerned for the students’ safety.

The Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Singapore) (ACRES) has asked whether the cobra’s death could’ve been avoided, calling for humans to coexist with wildlife.

Cobra spotted inside drain in school field

The cobra’s death was revealed by ACRES in a Facebook post on 31 May, titled “Understanding Human-Wildlife Encounters: A Call for Coexistence”.

It said the incident happened on 6 March, when they were called about the presence of an Equatorial spitting cobra.

The reptile was spotted inside an open drain that was located beside a school field.

Cobra dies after being pinned down by school cleaner

When ACRES personnel arrived at the scene, they found that the cobra had been pinned down by a large brush.

The cleaner who pinned the snake down said there were students participating in school camp activities about 20m away, and he was concerned for their safety.

Unfortunately, the cobra died, possibly from being pinned down, ACRES said, adding:

This is a common occurrence and a good example of human-wildlife encounters in our #CityInNature.

Snakes are shy & don’t seek human presence: ACRES

ACRES pointed out that the cobra was minding its own business, existing in a drain — a place that they’re usually sighted in.

It wasn’t “going on a rampage killing or biting people”, and most likely wouldn’t have been there for long, the local wildlife charity said.

Snakes are also shy and don’t seek human presence, ACRES added. So by confronting it, the cleaner was instead putting his own safety at risk, it added.

According to the National Parks Board (NParks), the Equatorial Spitting Cobra, or Naja sumatrana, is a venomous snake that feeds on small animals such as rats and toads.

They’re common in scrubland and suburban areas in Singapore, and will spray venom when provoked.

Students could’ve waited from a distance for snake to retreat

Thus, ACRES suggested that staff could’ve calmly gathered the students and moved them to another area as the distance between them and the snake was far enough.

They could then have monitored the snake from a distance of 5m or more and waited till it naturally retreated.

If the snake moved into an enclosed area like a storeroom or office, they could call either ACRES or NParks for assistance.

ACRES also warned that harming wildlife carries severe penalties under Singapore’s Wildlife Act.

Last year, a man who hacked a python to death at Boon Lay Place Market was fined S$1,000 by NParks.

ACRES calls for harmony between humans & wildlife

ACRES called for harmony between humans and wildlife to create a world where both can thrive.

It questioned whether the snake deserved to die and whether we could instead do better by empowering people with knowledge so that they wouldn’t be scared.

The group has since engaged the school to foster discussions on safe coexistence with wildlife, it said, and was pleased to know that the school management was receptive.

The school is now considering revisions to their wildlife interaction protocols for staff and students, ACRES added.

