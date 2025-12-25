20-year-old man arrested after allegedly snatching cash from elderly man in Redhill, suspected accomplice also nabbed

Man arrested within 4 hours of allegedly snatching cash from elderly man in Redhill

A 20-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly snatching cash from an elderly man in Redhill.

His suspected accomplice, a 17-year-old teenager, was also arrested, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release sent to MS News on Thursday (25 Dec).

Suspect ran away after allegedly snatching cash at Redhill Close

SPF was alerted to a case of snatch theft at about 2.50pm on Wednesday (24 Dec), it said.

An unknown man had purportedly snatched a plastic bag containing S$1,625 in cash from an elderly man along Redhill Close.

The suspect then ran away.

Duo identified & arrested, cash recovered

Officers from Clementi Police Division and Police Operations Command Centre conducted follow-up investigations, which also involved using images from police cameras.

They identified the 20-year-old suspect and arrested him within four hours of the report being made.

The male teenager, who is believed to be his accomplice, was also nabbed.

All the cash they allegedly stole was recovered.

Duo to be charged with snatch theft

The two are to be charged in court on Friday (26 Dec) with the offence of snatch theft under Section 356 of the Penal Code 1871.

If convicted, they each face between one and seven years in prison, and may also be caned.

SPF said it will tolerate such “brazen acts of crime”. Thus, it will “spare no effort” to nab offenders and deal with them “in accordance with the law”.

It advised members of public to remain calm when encountering snatch thieves.

They should also take note of the culprit’s physical appearance and distinctive features and call the police as soon as possible.

