Soh Rui Yong went home ‘looking like an MMA fighter’ after falling in between races

Soh Rui Yong fell after 1,500m race but continues to compete in 3km event

Singaporean long-distance runner Soh Rui Yong “tripped and fell” after a 1,500m race in the Netherlands, where he achieved his second fastest timing for the event.

Sharing how he had to receive medical attention in between his races, Soh cautioned runners to “watch [their] step” when running at night.

Clocked his 2nd-fastest timing in 1,500m event

On Monday (18 Aug), Soh posted a video on Facebook documenting his recent 1,500m and 3,000m races.

After a light warm-up around the competition arena, Soh went up against 12 competitors in the 1,500m race.

He achieved his second fastest timing for the event — four minutes and 4.17 seconds.

Tripped over kerb after 1,500m race

However, the 34-year-old “tripped and fell” after the 1,500m race — he was performing cool-down drills when he stumbled over a kerb.

Laughing it off, Soh said that chairs were placed near the kerb afterwards “thanks to [him]”.

Even though his right cheekbone and knee were visibly scraped, Soh decided not to pass up the opportunity to compete in the 3km race, which came after.

However, Soh, who was concussed at the time, purportedly went into the 3km race without a watch and wearing an arm strap heart rate monitor instead.

“It’s not nice to spend most of the time between two races in the first aid room rather than doing a proper warm-up or cool-down,” Soh lamented.

Photos taken after the race revealed scrapes on his fingers and left shoulder. He even quipped in the accompanying caption that he went home “looking like an MMA figher”.

In spite of his injuries, Soh shared that he went on an “easy” 18km run the next morning.

MS News has reached out to Soh for more information.

