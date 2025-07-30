Store owner in Thailand offers free supplies to soldiers in show of support during border clashes

Thai store owner offers free items to soldiers in support during border clashes

As clashes along the Thailand-Cambodia border continue to escalate since Thursday (24 July), one store owner in Surin Province has shown his solidarity by offering free supplies to soldiers risking their lives to protect the nation.

On Monday (28 July), a Facebook user named Mr Ningnong posted a video showing him packing what appear to be snacks into plastic bags for two soldiers.

Both officers expressed their gratitude to the owner with a traditional Thai gesture before leaving the store.

According to Mr Ningnong, the soldiers had been travelling for several kilometres in search of a convenience store.

With many residents having evacuated to safer areas and most shops closed, his store remained open, and he was happy to help them.

“Thank you for protecting Thai people. Supporting all the soldiers at the border,” he wrote in his caption.

Support for soldiers & those affected by the conflict

In an interview with Thairath, Mr Ningnong further shared that he is willing to provide free goods to any soldiers in need of supplies.

He expressed that his store is always open to them, and they can stop by whenever they need assistance.

Mr Ningnong also voiced his concerns for those affected by the ongoing battle and expressed hope that all the soldiers would return home safely.

Netizens touched by his kind act

The video has garnered widespread attention online, with many netizens praising Mr Ningnong for his generosity towards Thai soldiers during these difficult times.

One commenter remarked that his actions were truly admirable and deserving of respect.

Another wished him success and prosperity, commending his kind heart.

A woman, who appears to be his friend, also expressed her pride, adding that Thai people always support one another.

