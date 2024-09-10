Son in Japan tries cooking rice to help mum but ends up overcooking it, pens adorable apology note

Son apologises to mum after overcooking rice in attempt to help her

In an attempt to help out his single mother, a young son in Japan decided to have a go at cooking rice.

Despite his good intentions, the filial son ended up overcooking the bowl of rice.

He subsequently penned an apology note to express his regret.

Soon after, the mother posted a picture on X showing the apology note — written in kiddish handwriting — next to the pot of overcooked rice.

In the note, the son first apologises for overcooking the rice. He then informs the mother of his intention of easing her burden before apologising for a second time.

Touched and possibly amused, the mother shared the picture on her X account, where she posts about her daily life as a single mum of two.

The post was then reshared by a popular X account in Japan and has since garnered over 8.6 million views.

Netizens gush over apology note

Netizens in Japan found the note endearing.

“Cute. Just make rice balls with the rice,” one commenter suggested.

Another commenter said the mum will remember the incident forever and that the note will become a keepsake of sorts.

Unsurprisingly, there were also plenty of users who praised the son for his thoughtful action.

