Single’s Inferno’s Song Ji-Ah Admits To & Apologises For Wearing Fake Luxury Goods

Single’s Inferno – a Netflix dating show – has been the obsession of fans who love to watch young singletons find love. Not surprisingly, some stars have managed to skyrocket to stardom after the hit show, only to learn that not all publicity is good publicity.

Song Ji-Ah, for one, has reportedly been caught wearing fake branded goods by online community users. On Tuesday (18 Jan), the star took to Instagram to apologise to disappointed fans.

Some apparently felt deceived and misled by Ms Song’s lifestyle, while others felt it was not a big deal. Here’s what we know about the controversy.

Song Ji-Ah caught wearing fake branded goods

Rumours first started swirling when fans in online community forums discussed the clothes worn by Song Ji-Ah.

In particular, some netizens speculated that a pendant she wore from French luxury line Van Cleef & Arpels was not a genuine design. When compared to the original, it seemed the chain on her pendant was connected at a different angle.

Her designer top was also compared to Blackpink’s Jennie. Although the products were supposed to be the same, Song Ji-Ah’s had a different colour.

In the photo below, the button and pockets on Ms Song’s outfit on the left were not a replica of Jennie’s when compared side-by-side.

Before her rise to stardom, Ms Song was also known as YouTuber FreeZia—a beauty content creator. However, eagle-eyed fans speculated that some items she wore on the show and on her YouTube channel were also fake.

Song Ji-ah apologises to fans

Ms Song confirmed that the rumours were true after posting an apology to fans on Instagram.

According to The Korea Herald, she wrote,

I would like to apologise to the brands who have suffered damage from the issue. I extend my sincere apology to my fans and subscribers as well.

She also claimed that she will reflect on the controversy and be more responsible, especially as someone who wants to launch her own brand some day.

Following the apology, photos of Ms Song wearing the goods in question have apparently disappeared from her Instagram page.

South Korea’s law dictates that importing and selling counterfeit goods is illegal. However, buyers who don’t recognise that the items as fake aren’t considered to be breaking the law.

Hope star can overcome controversy

At the time of writing, it is unknown whether Ms Song will face any consequences under South Korean law.

However, like most celebrity scandals, we hope she’ll be able to resolve the issues in due time.

Featured image adapted from Preview PH.