Sony year-end sale has up to 54% off headphones, exclusive TV bundles & a free camera with purchase

‘Tis almost the gifting season, and if picking out presents is your love language, you’re likely already thinking about what to get your loved ones — and yourself — for Christmas.

Tech gifts remain a crowd-pleaser during the festive season, so it’s a timely moment to surprise friends and family with thoughtful upgrades. And with generous markdowns and deals available during the Sony Days Year End Promotion 2025, these presents do not have to stretch your budget.

Running now till 4 Jan 2026, shoppers can enjoy festive savings on top-tier devices for music, entertainment, gaming, and photography, making it easy to find the right gift at the right price.

Bring comfort & your favourite tunes wherever you go

Giving a meaningful tech upgrade doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag. During the Sony Days Year End Promotion, you can pick up well-loved gadgets under S$100 and S$200, including wireless earbuds and headphones.

Popular choices such as the WF-C510 earbuds and WH-CH520 headphones are going for up to 54% off, ideal for anyone who likes to sink into their music on the move.

Noise-cancelling options such as the WF-C710N earbuds and WH-CH720N headphones are also perfect for busy multitaskers who need focus while commuting between commitments.

If you’re shopping for someone who brings the party everywhere, the SRS-XB100 and ULT FIELD 1 portable wireless speakers are sure to please. Both offer long battery life and waterproof durability, making them reliable companions outdoors or on holiday.

You can also elevate your home entertainment sound with the HT-S100F single soundbar, which pairs a slim profile with enhanced audio clarity, making it a thoughtful and practical gift for families who love movie nights.

For something more unconventional, the Reon Pocket 5 (S$184, U.P. S$249) makes a standout present. This wearable thermal device cools you down in Singapore’s heat and doubles as a personal heater when travelling to winter destinations.

Entertainment bundles for less when you upgrade to a new TV

If you’ve been planning a home entertainment refresh, there’s no better time to put those plans into motion.

Sony’s limited-time bundles offer generous freebies with selected TVs purchased from now till 4 Jan 2026. Picking up a 75-inch BRAVIA 9, BRAVIA 7, or BRAVIA 5 unlocks the Ultimate Sony Bundle worth S$1,147, which includes:

Going bigger brings even bigger rewards. Every 98-inch BRAVIA TV purchase comes with a BRAVIA Theatre Bar 9 and SA-SW5 wireless subwoofer (worth S$3,818), instantly transforming your living room into an enviable cinematic space.

Explore your creative side with a free Sony camera

Those considering an 85-inch upgrade can look forward to an especially attractive perk: selected 85-inch BRAVIA TVs come with a free ZV-E10 camera (worth S$1,019), ideal for capturing the holiday season in vivid detail.

Shoppers keen to begin their content creation journey are in for more treats. Purchasing selected ZV series compact creator cameras secures a complimentary introductory workshop, offering hands-on guidance from Sony’s experts so you’re one step closer to shooting like a pro.

Meanwhile, registering any interchangeable-lens camera — including ZV models — together with eligible lenses during the promotion puts you in the running to be one of three winners of a Sony GM lens, helping you capture your favourite moments with a beautifully soft, bokeh-rich finish.

More festive perks, roadshows & rewards during the Sony Days Year End Promotion 2025

Beyond the exclusive bundles and deals, the Sony Days Year End Promotion 2025 offers even more bonuses for those looking to stretch their festive budget.

Top spenders stand to take home premium rewards, including a 3D2N Mandai Rainforest Resort stay (worth S$1,500), a BRAVIA Theatre System 6 (worth S$999), and the latest WH-1000XM6 headphones (worth S$649).

What’s more, shoppers who spend S$350 or more at any Sony Store can also take part in a Spin & Win activity, with exclusive prizes up for grabs. Weekends bring added excitement with flash sales from 2pm to 4pm, while the Sony Store Online features exclusive vouchers and additional flash deals for those who prefer browsing from home.

For a festive twist, put your muscle memory to the test in Flappy Santa, a Christmas-themed game where you can win vouchers of up to S$50.

Tech enthusiasts and aspiring photographers can look forward to Sony Days Roadshows, which offer product demonstrations, hands-on trials, and curated device showcases brought closer to neighbourhoods across Singapore.

Your savings don’t stop there. Signing up as a My Sony Rewards member unlocks additional promo codes and year-end privileges.

For the full schedule of roadshows, flash deals, and festive activities, visit the Sony Days Year End Promotion microsite, and follow Sony Singapore on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Sony Singapore.

Featured image by MS News. Photography by Toan Huy Ngo.