Driver in South Korea goes against traffic after reading GPS wrongly, gets into fatal crash

Woman gets into crash after driving against traffic in South Korea

At around 5.20am on Monday (7 Oct), a fatal crash occurred in South Korea when a driver travelled against traffic.

The accident occurred at Bupyeong Interchange in Incheon and involved a 40-year-old female driver of Chinese nationality.

According to local police, the driver attempted to enter the Gyeongin Expressway via its exit ramp.

While trying to merge onto the main highway, the driver collided with a van.

The initial crash then led to a multi-vehicle pile-up involving five vehicles. Among these vehicles was a one-ton truck driven by a 70-year-old man.

Fatal crash also injures multiple motorists

The elderly truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, three others were conveyed to the hospital after sustaining injuries.

The accident also caused a two-hour traffic jam on Seoul-bound lanes of the expressway.

Local authorities believe that the woman had misinterpreted her GPS, thus causing her to drive against traffic.

The police plan to investigate the female driver on charges of causing death, reported Korea JoongAng Daily.

Featured image adapted from The Korea Herald and Joshua Fernandez on Unsplash for illustration purposes only.