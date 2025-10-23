South Korean woman found dead near Cambodia-Vietnam border, linked to voice phishing syndicate

Police investigating case of South Korean woman found dead near Cambodia-Vietnam border

A South Korean woman in her 30s was found dead in Vietnam near the Cambodia border earlier this month, prompting both Vietnamese and South Korean police to launch investigations into her death.

According to Yonhap News, the woman’s body was discovered on 8 Oct.

A preliminary autopsy revealed that there were no signs of foul play or external injuries.

While the exact cause of death remains unclear, investigators believe the woman may have been involved with or targeted by criminal syndicates operating in the region.

Deceased had allegedly been confined in hotel before her death

The case took a turn when South Korean authorities received a tip-off from an individual who recently escaped a criminal organisation in Cambodia.

The informant, who claimed to have worked as a courier for illegal “borrowed-name” bank accounts, alleged that the woman had been confined in a local hotel for an extended period before her death.

Based on this testimony, South Korean police launched an internal investigation to determine whether she was connected to a voice phishing ring or held against her will.

Authorities suspect that the woman travelled to Vietnam before her death.

They believe that she may have died while attempting to return to Cambodia under the orders of the criminal group.

Both Vietnamese and South Korean officials are now coordinating to determine the cause of the woman’s death and whether her case is tied to the broader regional crime network, reports South Korea’s KBS World.

Authorities said further details will be disclosed once cross-border investigations are complete.

Authorities repatriate South Koreans detained in Cambodia

The woman’s death comes amid a spike in crimes involving South Koreans in Southeast Asia, particularly in Cambodia, where voice phishing and job scam networks have become widespread.

In August, a South Korean university student was found dead in Kampot Province near Bokor Mountain after allegedly being abducted and tortured to death by a local crime group.

His remains arrived in South Korea on the morning of 21 Oct.

Based on a joint autopsy report, there were no indications of organ removal or bodily damage.

However, authorities found multiple contusions and external wounds on his body.

In recent weeks, Seoul has intensified efforts to repatriate around 60 South Koreans detained in Cambodia for their alleged involvement in such scams.

On 18 Oct, 64 South Korean nationals arrived at Incheon International Airport and were taken into custody as criminal suspects.

These repatriated individuals are believed to be part of voice phishing, romance scams, and “no-show” fraud schemes.

Featured image adapted from Scitech Daily and Yonhap News Agency.