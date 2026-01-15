1 dead & 11 injured after speedboat collides with fishing boat in Thailand, driver tested positive for drugs

17-year-old tourist killed and 11 injured after speedboat carrying drugs crashes into fishing boat

A 17-year-old tourist died while 11 others were injured after a speedboat crashed into a stationary fishing boat between Phuket and Koh Phi Phi in Thailand on Sunday (11 Jan).

According to Thairath, authorities received a report regarding the incident at 9.10am and immediately sent a rescue vessel to the scene.

Upon arrival, they found that 12 tourists had been injured, with one suffering serious injuries.

While the speedboat sustained damage, the fishing boat did not, according to Thai news outlet Naewna.

There was also reportedly no environmental impact from the incident.

Young Russian tourist dies in hospital

The injured tourists were taken to various hospitals in Koh Phi Phi and Phuket.

However, a 17-year-old Russian girl, Starykh Elezaveta, who had sustained serious injuries, later died in the hospital, Thaiger reported.

The speedboat was carrying 50 tourists from Phuket to Koh Phi Phi when the incident occurred.

Most of them were Russian nationals, while others were from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Poland, and the United Kingdom.

A Thai guide, a foreign guide, and three crew members were also aboard.

Speedboat driver tested positive for drugs

Following the fatal accident, the speedboat driver, identified as Suriya Yuknathorn, underwent a drug test, which came out positive.

A search of the vessel also revealed drugs, such as Methamphetamine tablets, cannabis, and kratom.

Since the incident occurred between Phuket and Krabi, authorities are still establishing the exact location of the crash to decide which provincial authority will handle subsequent legal proceedings.

Additionally, charges against the speedboat driver are still to be determined.

Featured image adapted from Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์ on Facebook & Phuketandamannews on Facebook.