SPF joins viral ‘Career Ladder’ trend featuring ‘participant’ with suspicious job description similar to a scammer

Singapore Police Force jumps on ‘Career Ladder’ trend but adds anti-scam warning

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has also jumped on TikTok’s viral “Career Ladder” trend, but with their own anti-scam twist.

SPF does own version of ‘Career Ladder’

Posted on 8 Nov, the clip features SPF Officer Cammy interviewing a chirpy “participant”, Ryan, whose job starts sounding increasingly fishy as the conversation unfolds.

The video began with Officer Cammy singing: “Hope you don’t have to hold your bladder ’cos it’s time for the police ladder.”

A “participant” named Ryan enthusiastically introduced himself, but quickly raised eyebrows when he started describing his “job”.

“What are you into?” Officer Cammy asked, to which Ryan responded: “Money.”

When Cammy guessed that he worked in finance, Ryan replied: “Not exactly.”

He then shared that his role involved “handling people’s money” and “getting them to trust us”.

When Officer Cammy asked if he’s a business owner, Ryan said, “Sort of.”

“We make a lot of calls and give them…exclusive links too,” he described.

By the time he jokes he’d be “mee siam” (meaning to escape in Singlish) if he were a food, the punchline lands: the “career” sounds exactly like a scammer’s.

Public education twist to viral series

The video cleverly mimics Max Klymenko’s viral “Career Ladder” series, where strangers describe what they do for work while standing on a ladder.

In SPF’s version, however, the light-hearted setup became an educational skit that highlighted common scam tactics, such as phishing links and fake investment schemes.

The SPF has increasingly been using TikTok for scam awareness, blending humour with practical advice to reach younger audiences.

Netizens impressed by creative skit

Viewers praised the execution, calling it “really creative”.

One commenter even suggested a police ladder series where participants describe their crimes for the police to guess.

Many overwhelmingly found the skit “hilarious”.

Even Max Klymenko left a comment, jokingly asking how the police managed to get a permit to film indoors.

Also read: SPF hops on TikTok trend to educate public about impersonation & scams, netizens praise social media game

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @singaporepoliceforce on TikTok.