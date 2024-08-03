‘She just stole my heart’: Internet gushes over SPF officer showcasing different police uniforms

Internet gushes over SPF officer attempting viral TikTok trend
A recent TikTok video by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) has left netizens gushing at their screens.
Captioned “Different uniforms, same mission: safeguarding you every day”, the video featured a female police officer attempting the viral outfit change trend.
@singaporepoliceforce
Different uniforms, same mission: safeguarding you every day 🫶 #teamSPF #singaporepoliceforce #olympics #olympicvillage #paris2024 #kit #uniform
In the video, the officer models four SPF uniforms while dancing to a tune that TikTokers — Olympic athletes included — have been using to show off their attires.
The video starts with the officer sporting a casual outfit featuring a black oversized shirt and chunky sneakers.
A few seconds later, she’s seen wearing the familiar navy blue uniform of SPF officers.
The officer then swaps the navy top for a white SPF polo shirt often seen donned by officers patrolling the neighbourhood.
Her subsequent outfit is a little more formal with black slacks, a long white collared shirt, and a police vest.
The officer even ties her hair neatly to complete the look.
For the final fit, she changes into a tactical attire resembling the uniform worn by officers from the Emergency Response Team.
Netizens in awe over police officer
SPF’s attempt at the viral trend has garnered a considerable number of awestruck comments.
One commenter pointed out the officer’s “beautiful smile”.
This TikTok user even shared a cliche pick-up line, accusing the officer of stealing their heart.
Others jokingly declared their desire to be arrested by the officer.
Featured image adapted from @singaporepoliceforce on TikTok.
