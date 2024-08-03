‘She just stole my heart’: Internet gushes over SPF officer showcasing different police uniforms

Featured Latest News Singapore

Many netizens also expressed their desire to be arrested by the officer.

By - 3 Aug 2024, 5:37 pm

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Internet gushes over SPF officer attempting viral TikTok trend

A recent TikTok video by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) has left netizens gushing at their screens.

Captioned “Different uniforms, same mission: safeguarding you every day”, the video featured a female police officer attempting the viral outfit change trend.

@singaporepoliceforce

Different uniforms, same mission: safeguarding you every day 🫶 #teamSPF #singaporepoliceforce #olympics #olympicvillage #paris2024 #kit #uniform

♬ original sound – kasane teto – kasane teto

In the video, the officer models four SPF uniforms while dancing to a tune that TikTokers — Olympic athletes included — have been using to show off their attires.

The video starts with the officer sporting a casual outfit featuring a black oversized shirt and chunky sneakers.

uniform 1

Source: @singaporepoliceforce on TikTok

A few seconds later, she’s seen wearing the familiar navy blue uniform of SPF officers.

uniform 2

Source: @singaporepoliceforce on TikTok

The officer then swaps the navy top for a white SPF polo shirt often seen donned by officers patrolling the neighbourhood.

uniform 3

Source: @singaporepoliceforce on TikTok

Her subsequent outfit is a little more formal with black slacks, a long white collared shirt, and a police vest.

uniform 4

Source: @singaporepoliceforce on TikTok

The officer even ties her hair neatly to complete the look.

For the final fit, she changes into a tactical attire resembling the uniform worn by officers from the Emergency Response Team.

uniform5

Source: @singaporepoliceforce on TikTok

Netizens in awe over police officer

SPF’s attempt at the viral trend has garnered a considerable number of awestruck comments.

One commenter pointed out the officer’s “beautiful smile”.

Source: TikTok

This TikTok user even shared a cliche pick-up line, accusing the officer of stealing their heart.

steal heart comment

Source: TikTok

Others jokingly declared their desire to be arrested by the officer.

arrest me

Source: Instagram

Also read: Bedok Policewoman Captures S’poreans’ Hearts, TikTokers Say She Can Arrest Them Anytime

Bedok Policewoman Captures S’poreans’ Hearts, TikTokers Say She Can Arrest Them Anytime

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @singaporepoliceforce on TikTok

Drop us your email so you won't miss the latest news.

Article written by:

Jay Lo
Jay Lo
  • More From Author