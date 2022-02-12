SPF Promotes Anti-Scam Efforts Through TOTO Ticket Parody

As Singapore Pools outlets saw snaking queues in the days leading up to the big Hongbao Jackpot draw, there was no doubt that TOTO was a hot topic nationwide.

Raring to hop on the trend, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) took the opportunity to promote their anti-scam hotline, using a creative TOTO ticket parody.

The attempt was well-received on Facebook, with the post gaining over 700 shares at the time of writing.

SPF promotes anti-scam hotline as ‘winning’ TOTO number

For those who are unfamiliar with the betting world, the big Hongbao Jackpot draw results came out yesterday (11 Feb).

Prior to the release, much hype was already building up after Singapore Pools announced that the prize money had snowballed to $16 million.

With all eyes on the prize, it was only a matter of time before somebody jumped on the trend, and SPF was quick to do so.

Posting what looks like a regular TOTO ticket at first glance, they promoted their anti-scam hotline via the familiar design.

Masking their hotline in the same row that betting numbers appear in, SPF jokingly called the phone number “the winning number”.

SPF also took a jab at the Hongbao Jackpot prize by assuring the public that they can prevent people from losing $16 million, even though they can’t help them win the same amount.

Facebook users applaud humorous marketing campaign

The SPF’s sense of humour did not go unappreciated, as netizens praised their efforts. Some quipped that the police have vastly improved their advertising game.

Others painstakingly pointed out that they don’t even have $16 million to lose to a scam, as SPF had suggested.

Whatever the sentiment may be, the mini-campaign of sorts certainly drew the attention it needed, as everyone chipped in with their reactions.

Take anti-scam alerts seriously

All jokes aside, it’s just as important to take note of the main message SPF is trying to put forward.

As scams have been on the rise lately, it’s important that we all play our part to help stop them, one of which is by calling the anti-scam hotline at 1-800-722-6688.

Let’s hope that beyond amusing the public, the ad has served as an important reminder too.

