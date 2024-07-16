‘It tastes average’: S’pore-style hand-cut ice cream sold from S$2.47 at Taiwan’s Raohe Night Market

Singapore-style hand-cut ice cream now sold at Raohe Night Market

While hand-cut ice cream is a staple snack in Singapore, people from other countries may be unfamiliar with it.

In Taipei, Taiwan, a stall at Raohe Night Market recently opened selling Singapore-style hand-cut ice cream sandwiches that is gaining attention from locals on social media.

The stall is located near Kaga Squid King at the MRT Songshan Station Exit 2, shared by content creator @dailyeater on TikTok.

However, the ice cream unique to the Taiwanese is gaining mixed reactions on social media in terms of its price and taste.

Locals queue for Singapore-style ice cream

Social media videos featuring the Raohe Night Market stall emerged in early June.

In the video posted by @dailyeater on 3 June, a long queue of people can be seen waiting to try the Singapore-style hand-cut ice cream.

Basic flavours such as chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry are priced at NTD60 (S$2.47) while special flavours such as durian, Thai milk tea, and matcha cost NTD70 (S$2.89).

Unlike the mobile carts commonly used by vendors in Singapore, the ice cream at Raohe Night Market is sold from a stationary stall.

Ice cream draws mixed reactions

While many people expressed interest in trying the Singapore-style hand-cut ice cream, it has also sparked mixed reactions on Taiwanese social media.

Some argue it is too expensive, noting that the price could already buy a whole tub of ice cream. One commenter even suggested that adding “Singapore-style” to its name inflated the cost unnecessarily.

Meanwhile, opinions vary among those who have tried it, Some called it delicious, while others disagreed, saying it tastes “average”.

Also read: Internet gushes over migrant workers visiting Museum of Ice Cream on all-expenses-paid trip

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @dailyeater on TikTok, @babyvicky615 on Instagram