Sports Cars Drive Through Nicoll Highway With Camera Crew Filming Them On 11 Apr

On Sunday (11 Apr) morning, people around the Nicoll Highway and Suntec City area may have spotted a sea of sports cars driving along the expressway.

However, other motorists reportedly said that they were essentially hogging 3 lanes due to their speeds.

According to video footage, the sports cars then turned into the Fountain of Wealth at Suntec City and circled around it.

Source

Traffic Police (TP) eventually arrived and stopped one of the cars.

Sports cars drive through Nicoll Highway

It was a fine Sunday morning, where most of us would’ve been still in bed and enjoying a late start to an off-day.

But at Nicoll Highway, more than 30 sports cars were present.

One video shared by a netizen shows the scene at around 7.55am on the road.

Source

They’re taking up 3 lanes and although there are other cars on the road that aren’t part of the crew, you’d have been hard-pressed to spot them in the crowd.

Source

The cars are driving at a relatively slow pace as well.

The motorist taking the video sounds audibly irritated at the proceedings.

Source

At the end of the clip, the video-taker’s car finally manages to get ahead of the sports cars, and one can spot a crew filming on the back of a lorry.

Source

Sports cars circle around Fountain of Wealth

Another video shared on ROADS.sg depicts a scene at the Fountain of Wealth at Suntec City.

Source

The entourage proceeds to circle around the roundabout for an unknown amount of time.

Source

Buses can be seen navigating the same roundabout.

Source

Eventually, the video shows a TP officer walking towards one of the sports cars.

Source

Meanwhile, the other sports cars are seen exiting the roundabout.

Source

To illustrate how unnatural the scene is, the roundabout looks empty after their exit — as it should be on a Sunday morning.

Netizens ask sports cars to not hog lanes

The presence of a camera and videography crew would indicate an element of planning. However, it is unclear at the moment as to who the organisers are.

While for some, the sports cars gathering in such a manner is a spectacular sight, they can cause issues for other motorists as well.

The manner with which they took up the lanes also didn’t sit well with netizens, who complained that they were engaged in hogging.

Source

Noise was also a concern, especially since it was early in the morning.

An unusual state of affairs

The sight of such a large group of sports cars is far from usual — let alone on a Sunday morning.

The roads weren’t technically blocked off, but they effectively were due to the sports cars’ presence.

While the motives for such an exercise are unknown, we hope that the cars can show courtesy to other road users.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from YouTube and Facebook.