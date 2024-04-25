Springleaf Prata offering 2 plain pratas free on 25 April for diners in Liverpool, Everton & Manchester United jerseys

Springleaf Prata giving out free prata in celebration of Everton win over Liverpool

Springleaf Prata is no stranger to giving out free treats to celebrate happy occasions.

Last year, the restaurant celebrated its inclusion in the Michelin Guide by offering two complimentary pieces of plain prata.

Football fans can look forward to more goodies today (25 April) as Springleaf Prata is giving away two pieces of prata to dine-in customers wearing Everton, Liverpool or Manchester United jerseys.

In a Facebook post, it expressed the boss’ delight over the “2 kosong derby win”, referring to Everton’s recent victory over Liverpool in the Premier League.

Despite the boss’ allegiance to Everton, the offer is open to supporters of Liverpool and Manchester United as well. This deal is exclusively available for dine-in customers. Get 2 free pieces of prata from any of 13 locations Diners can claim their free plain prata at any of these 13 Springleaf outlets:

Downtown East @ E!Avenue

Jalan Tua Kong

Junction 10

NEWest

Icon @ Pasir Panjang

SAFRA Jurong

SAFRA Tampines

SAFRA Yishun

Seeds Cafe (Rainbow Centre)

Springleaf Garden

Sunset Way

The Rail Mall

The Venue Shoppes (Near Potong Pasir MRT) Springleaf Prata’s NEWest mall outlet is open 24 hours, giving diners more time to catch this one-day-only deal.

Everton beats Liverpool in Premier League

On Wednesday (24 April), Everton clinched a stunning 2-0 victory over Liverpool, marking their first win against their rivals since 2010.

This remarkable comeback also dashes Liverpool’s hopes of securing the Premier League title.

The Premier League represents the pinnacle of English football leagues.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com. Featured image adapted from Reuters and Burpple.