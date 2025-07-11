Squid Game ‘characters’ spotted dancing to Katseye’s ‘Gnarly’ while crossing road in Orchard

Squid Game characters dance to Katseye’s ‘Gnarly’ along Grange Road in Orchard

Orchard Road got a surprise dose of K-drama and K-pop flair recently when dancers dressed as characters from ‘Squid Game’ busted out fierce moves in the middle of a pedestrian crossing.

A TikTok video posted by @orchardroadfashion showed the costumed crew breaking into a choreographed routine to Katseye’s high-energy track ‘Gnarly’.

The dancers did this while crossing the busy pedestrian crossing along Grange Road in Orchard.

Squid Game characters dance at pedestrian crossing

Of the five dancers, two donned teal tracksuits resembling those worn by players in the trending Netflix show. Meanwhile, another pair sported the masked pink guards’ outfits.

A cheeky, black-masked Front Man completed the quintet of dancers.

The performers didn’t miss a beat, twirling, leaping, and giving full-on dance battle vibes in the brief window the traffic light allowed.

It was a Korean cultural mashup we didn’t know we needed — the chilling suspense of Squid Game met with an unapologetic sparkle of K-pop.

Some netizens concerned by dancing on road

Most netizens were impressed by the impromptu dance performance, but some expressed concern for the venue of choice.

Another commenter defended them, noting that they were dancing only when it was safe — when the traffic light was showing green.

This TikTok user applauded the dancers for their boldness in expressing themselves, something they felt was lacking in Singapore.

Dance performance part of *SCAPE HALLYU WEEKEND

The pop-up performance is in fact a lead-up to *SCAPE HALLYU WEEKEND, happening from 18-20 July.

The three-day extravaganza at *SCAPE promises non-stop K-content, including:

Dance Dance Hallyu Finals

Jam Republic workshops、

K-Culture Market and more

K-drama costume rentals (Squid Game outfits included)

K-drama photo spots

K-pop auditions by KQ Entertainment

Also read: SPF jumps on Squid Game hype to reinforce traffic rules in TikTok video

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @orchardroadfashion on TikTok.