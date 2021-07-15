Squirrel At Botanic Gardens Has A Solo Durian Feast

Durian connoisseurs often offer tricks for picking ripe durians and opening their tough husks. Yet, it seems that squirrels may be the true masters of the king of fruits.

On Wednesday (14 Jul), photographer Kenneth Cheong shared pictures of a squirrel consuming a mouthful of durian. As the creature’s feet held on to the branch, it binged on the flesh while hanging upside down.

Let’s take a look at this marvellous durian feast that’s literally fresh from the tree.

Squirrel at Botanic Gardens is a durian connoisseur

Nature lover Kenneth Cheong shared stunning shots of the squirrel’s durian adventure in the Nature Society Facebook group. He told MS News that the rodent bit through the husk to get past its thorny outer shell.

Just like our dedicated durian kakis, it smelled the fruit to inspect whether it’s ripe enough to eat.

Able to sniff out the durian’s signature pungent scent while it’s attached to the tree, the squirrel doesn’t shy away at all, like a true durian lover.

Squirrel uses claws to get flesh

Once the squirrel was satisfied with the durian, Kenneth said that it used its claws to obtain the flesh.

The creature stood upside down while savouring the delectable concoction like a tropical-fruit-loving Spiderman.

We hope humans down below won’t dare to disturb it mid-feast. With its evidently strong teeth, who knows it could dislodge the durian and let the thorny fruit fall to the ground.

Squirrel is very much like a durian-loving local

If you thought you knew the best way to indulge in durian, then think again.

This album proves that squirrels are the true MVP when it comes to durian feasts. We absolutely envy its ability to browse from branch to branch and just bite off the husk.

What do you think about this fellow durian connoisseur? Let us know in the comments.

